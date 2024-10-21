Bishop David Abioye has shared his experience while serving und the leadership of Bishop David Oyedepo

In a video shared online, the bishop recounted how he met with the founder of Winners Chapel over 44 years ago

Social media users who came across the video on Facebook took turns to share their opinions about his retirement

Renowned bishop, David Abioye, recently reflected on his 44-year journey under the leadership of Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide.

The appreciative bishop who recently retired from service, expressed his profound gratitude for the transformative impact Oyedepo had on his life.

Bishop David Abioye shares experience with Oyedepo Photo credit: Bishop Abioye, David Oyedepo/Facebook.

Bishop Abioye speaks on journey with Oyedepo

In a heartfelt video shared on his Facebook account (@Bishop David O. Abioye), he praised Oyedepo's invaluable spirit of guidance, brotherhood, and apostleship.

He described Oyedepo as a "great blessing" who offered "great lessons" and "motivation."

Abioye's remarks reiterated the importance of Oyedepo's mentorship in shaping his spiritual growth and ministry.

During his nearly four decades of service in the Commission, Abioye witnessed firsthand the "power of faith" in Oyedepo's leadership.

He acknowledged the countless lives transformed through Oyedepo's ministry, expressing deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve alongside him.

Abioye's tribute also acknowledged Oyedepo's role as a father figure in his life, citing great love and respect since their initial meeting 44 years ago.

As he concluded his official duties, Abioye reassured Oyedepo of his continued covenant relationship and goodwill towards the Commission's wellbeing.

In his words:

"He has been a great blessing to my life in terms of offering brotherhood, shepherdhood, apostleship, great lessons, great motivation.

"It has been my unreserved honour to serve in the Commission for close to 4 decades and my appreciation for this opportunity goes to my mentor, leader and father in the faith, Bishop David Oyedepo, @davidoyedepomin, the founder and Apostle over Living Faith Church worldwide, whom I love and respect ever since meeting him over 44 years ago.

"We have seen the power of faith in the Mandate committed into his hands and God at work in countless lives, and I am deeply grateful for the leadership provided by him and fellowship shared together.

"While my official duties rounds up, my covenant relationship with God’s servant continues and my goodwill towards the wellbeing of the Commission under his leadership remains intact. On behalf of my ever-supportive wife and wonderful children, we say a big thank you."

See the post below:

Reactions as Bishop Abioye praises Oyedepo

Nigerians who watched the video reacted in the comments section.

Ugbede-Ojo said:

"Some of us travel from distant places to Goshen just to hear your preaching, and we feel disappointed when we don’t see you on the pulpit, even though we have smaller branches nearby. As a servant of God, I am personally against this type of withdrawal from active service. I have seen elderly white pastors still serving in their old age, and from all indications, you are still very strong and youthful. However, since this is the mandate of the church, we respect it. Congratulations, and may His divine presence always abide with you. Amen."

Musa Peace reacted:

"Congratulations sir. Your humility despite the height you have attained is enviable. You are a role model and worthy of emulation. Anyone who finds a follower and supporter like you is blessed."

Fejiro Efe commented:

"I’m already missing you sir. By the leading of the holySpirit, you must minister at Shiloh."

Bro Jackson Morrison said:

"Disciplined and focused men don't easily get flattered, they are hardly distracted or carried away by emotions, ovation or anything of such. With good understanding, they know what to expect, what not to expect and what to say at all time, even when the atmosphere is cloudy or dusty. Bishop David Abioye is one of a kind. Congratulations Sir. You are loved. You are a good representation of highly disciplined and focused men of God."

Obam Israel added:

"You are a great man indeed. We are waiting for your next phase of life and ministry. Congratulations. On your freedom to explore more on God's word."

Photos emerge as Bishop Abioye officially retires

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the retirement of Bishop David Abioye from the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel has been trending online.

The man of God retired at the age of 63 after serving the Living Faith Church for decades as a renowned preacher.

