Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi made it to the trends table recently after a man on Elon Musk's X called her out

The young man claimed that the Nollywood superstar arrested his mother from her shop over claims of defaming her online

Toyin reacted to this with more clarifications on the issue and mentioned that the young man dragging her online wasn't the affected person

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi has broken her silence amid claims that she had an X user's mother arrested for defaming her online.

The user took to social media, alleging that Toyin Abraham had detained his mother and urged her to send more police officers to arrest everyone.

Toyin accused of arresting an X user's mother. Credit: @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin responded to the callout and claimed the X user was lying against her. According to her, she arrested the mother of another X user who actually said terrible things about her on social media. The detained parent's child is friends with the person currently dragging her online.

Toyin went on to say that while she could tolerate being mistreated and called names, she draws the line at people cursing her children and lying about her.

She clarified that she never arrested his mother but filed a cybercrime report as a concerned citizen.

The Twitter user further claimed that the actress had picked up his mother from her shop and taken her to Panti police station, asking God to judge her actions.

The man wrote:

"It's one thing to make a tweet, and you arrest me. It's another thing to arrest me for not even making a single comment, @toyin_abraham1. You picked my mom up from her shop to Panti police station for something I didn't even do. God will judge you".

See the conversation online

Toyin Abraham spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sweetylyx_official:

"Wetin mama do you? Na mama tweet? Na Wetin we Dey talk be this, misuse of power."

iam_babaibeji:

"Abuse of power, this is illegal .why arrest his mum cos you couldn’t find the person you wanted ? Person wey Una go slam petition."

seyikeshi:

"Na wa o, abuse of power. I no blame the actress, I blame Nigeria police that don't know their job. Radarada."

lammie_artt:

"Can people understand that celebrities are human too? Trolling people isn’t a flex."

motolarie:

"Ayo deserves to be arrested -a threat to life isnt "defamation" its a police case .u ppl need to educate urself on the law before throwing tantrums."

