Media personality, Verydarkman, has gotten involved in the case of the netizen, Ayo, whom actress Toyin Abraham reportedly arrested

He sang a Yoruba song for her while praising some of her works as a filmmaker and asked that she release Ayo

Toyin has continued to speak against those bullying her on social media because of her political choice and she noted that she would take actions

Media personality, Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has pleaded with Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, that she should release the netizen she arrested.

Verydarkman makes case for X user Toyin Abraham arrested. Image credit: @verydarkblackman, @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin complained of being bullied online because she supported President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Since the politician's emergence to power, some citizens have complained about the state of the economy. Hence, they also blamed the movie star for supporting him.

The movie star reportedly arrested, an X user, Ayo, for trolling her on the platform and the issue has escalated, involving several netizens who are now calling for his release.

VDM sang for Toyin while asking her to release Ayo whom she reportedly used the police to arrest. He also noted that he is a fan of some of her films and urged her to do the needful.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to VDM's video

Several social media users made a case for Toyin and shared their take on VDM's video. See some of the reactions below:

@m.o.t_colection:

"You use police to arrest your neighbors for the most minor reasons, e reach celebrity turn, you say it’s bully. Stop the emotional blackmail. Celebrity are human just like you."

@oluwadharmilaarey:

"Most people knew those guys were wrong for constantly bullying her, but because of her choice, they wanted to guilt-trip her. I hope they can learn their lesson. Celebs are humans too."

@shikemisulyman:

"First time way dis werey go do waiting go make me laugh."

@ibunkunoluwa21:

"Tell me why I would not like VDM…He speaks the truth with no matter how hard it is!"

@olumidegreen:

"This boy will soon meet maggots inside his salt. Must he put mouth for every issue? Anyway, his fame is fading away gradually as major blogger has stopped reposting his rubbish."

Source: Legit.ng