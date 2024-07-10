Another X user known as Unkle Ayo has called out Toyin Abraham after her alleged bully was released from police custody

The actress had allegedly arrested a user on X known as Ayo after claiming that he bullied her and her family

In his post, Unkle Ayo noted that the actress was trying to turn her grievance against a certain set of people

The last seemed not to be heard about the online drama trailing NolIywood actress, Toyin Abraham and some social media users.

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had allegedly arrested a man known as Ayo for allegedly bullying her and her family. Another social media user also accused her of arresting his mother at her shop.

X user calls out Toyin Abraham after alleged bully was released. Photo credit @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

In a new development, another user on X has called Abraham out after Ayo regained his freedom. According to him, Abraham, who is a Yoruba woman, arrested someone from her tribe. However, when she went online and claimed people from the East were threatening her.

Unkle Ayo abuses Abraham

In his tweet, he called the movie star a despicable fellow as he also taunted Nigerians to be awake to what was going on.

Recall that some celebrities threw their weight behind Abraham after she was backlashed for arresting Ayo.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post made by the X user

Reactions have trailed the post made by the X user. Here are some of the comments below:

@Viktordrai:

"She's from Auchi Edo state."

@uzomaduke:

"When we said that the only thing that is still keeping Nigerians together is hatred for igbos and people thought we were just blabbing. Tell me what enugu has to do with her madness."

@Omatune:

"That's very manipulative of her. Just imagine trying to create ethnic diversity and tension on a matter you're clearly wrong."

@MissPearls:

"E very despicable entity! Scum of the scum of the earth she is!."

@Ovoh_of_Lagos:

"Na wetin make God forget to give her neck when Him dy create her."

@Morris_Monye:

"Like how did tribal sentiments enter the matter. Don’t understand their behavior."

@QUEENOFDBLUES1:

"Enugu people no even sabi who Toyin Abraham be. Which kain wahala come be this?"

@PunterKTB:

"Nobody know her for Enugu."

@Chimaizuobi:

"To attract pity, they draw the regular tribal card. We go dey alright las las."

@Dat_Oronboy:

"I wonder why she made that statement. Imagine Ayo was an Igbo boy or is mother is from the eastern part of the country. Na tribal talk people go carry am go."

VDM pleads with Toyin Abraham

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the activist had gotten involved in X user's case, whom actress Abraham reportedly arrested.

He sang a Yoruba song for her while praising some of her works as a filmmaker and asked that she release Ayo.

Toyin had continued to speak against those bullying her on social media because of her political choice, and she noted that she would take actions.

