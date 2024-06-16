Toyin Abraham and a troll have exchanged word after her dancing video surfaced online, and the guy was not pleased with it

A video of the actress wearing an active wear and dancing in a viral video and some people hailed her dancing skills

However, a man who sighted the recording was not pleased, he body-shamed her with insults

Nollywod actress, Toyin Abraham, met the wrath of a troll while she was busy catching fun in a viral video.

The high grossing actress was seen dancing cheerfully in a clip while wearing her sport apparel as she displayed her dancing skills while some people watched with excitement.

Reacting to the clip, a troll known as Jimmy saw the video of the actress being sarcastic about her shape. She said she was a shameless woman, and she gave herself a name.

The man taunted her with the name and offered to give her tissue paper to clean her face.

This came after another social media user advised her to hit the gym because of her shape. The man known as Oriretan Honour had said that she was living on junks and losing shape.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the post made about the conversation between a troll and Abraham. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_kingdavid:

"Elections are over. Let's treat each other with respect please. Let's stop the bullying."

@fashman84:

"This is uncalled for . It is not a good thing to body another, it is bad. One thing I like about Toyin is she is proud of who she is."

@kitanb:

"Ok at this point you people should stop nau, are you guys for real."

@victorrichardz:

"When will people learn the act of kindness, I still haven’t found any reason why people should say mean things about someone. Like why."

@micheal___x;

'We know she fumbled the loyalties of those who actually liked her, but omo the rate which y’all are going might just drive this woman into depression oh! Y’all take it easy cause she has feelings too.'

@luvtiwalykcrazy:

"Don’t troll this woman to death!! No one is perfect, TOYIN you’re God’s creature and nothing beats that."

@megritzy:

"Make una leave this woman alone ooo..Abeg. if I no like person, I no dey even comment for the pictures."

@ayor_aad:

"I really like all her reply God bless her.'

@misschidel:

"No matter what people do to paint this woman bad, I will always love her. She has made the mistake nd learnt her lesson. So stop bullying her."

@simisanyaa:

"Oya it’s enough please y’all need to chill out."

Toyin Abraham meets Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham trended on social media after meeting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Toyin took to her social media timeline on Wednesday, February 22, to share pictures of herself, Tinubu and Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at an event

The mother of one revealed it was her first time meeting Tinubu, and he shared with her the methodology he would use to tackle the country's challenges.

