Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has shared pictures of her with the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu

Toyin revealed it was the first time she was meeting with Tinubu, adding that it renewed her hope of why he was her preferred candidate

The actress' statement has, however, stirred mixed reactions as many netizens repeatedly dragged her

Popular Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham trended on social media after meeting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Toyin took to her social media timeline on Wednesday, February 22, to share pictures of herself, Tinubu and Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at an event.

Toyin Abraham shares pictures of her with Tinubu. Credit: @toyinabraham

The mother of one revealed it was her first time meeting Tinubu, and he shared with her the methodology he would use to tackle the country's challenges.

According to the actress, listening to him renewed her hope that she had made the right choice.

She wrote:

“For the first time, I met the incoming president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and he shared some of his Ideas, Visions and Strategy to solve the challenges before us, as a Nation. Listening to him indeed renewed my hope and reaffirmed why he is my choice. Jagaban is coming!”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

gaiuschibueze:

"You just want to eat."

yekeen01:

"Shared some of ideas and vision and strategy that HE refused to say on NATION DEBATE TVs. DEY PLAY OOOOOO JUST DEY PLAY."

shezweird:

"He shared his ideas to you? But refuse to share with Nigerians? Dey play."

iamtripplebee:

"You are right to support any candidate of your choice, but to tell us he shares his ideas, vision and strategy on top how many minutes waka with tinubu? madamuuuuuuu(in sanyeri’s voice) try dey fear God."

jenariic:

"Street will revive this post after first four years of hardship ✌️."

Toyin Abraham speaks on why she chose Tinubu

Since Toyin Abraham made it clear that her choice for the presidential position is the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, she has been called out, insulted, and trolled.

During an Instagram live with her colleague Kemi Afolabi, the actresses argued as the latter tried to let her colleague realise why Nigerians might be angry with her choice.

Abraham clarified that the curses heaped on her daily wouldn't work on her because she is supporting Tinubu by choice, not because she has collected money.

Source: Legit.ng