Nigerian actress Nancy Iheme has cried out after she accosted a thief who almost stole from a girl

The actress narrated that she was in her car behind the lady who seemed to have issues with her Uber driver

The lady ran out for help, and a thief seized the opportunity to steal her phone from the car; thankfully, Nancy intervened

Nancy Iheme is getting praised by social media users for playing hero while she was out and about.

The Nigerian actress shared a video explaining her experience while driving on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Nany Iheme cries out after witnessing a theft attempt. Credit: @ihemenancy

Source: Instagram

According to Nancy Iheme, she was driving when she spotted a lady who was having issues with her Uber driver.

She ran out of the car and began to cry out for help. As she ran, an unknown man leaned into the car and attempted to steal the lady's phone.

Fortunately, the beautiful actress intervened and accosted the man, who eventually dropped the phone. She also noted that she alerted the lady and told her to get her things together to avoid such an event from repeating itself.

Nancy also lamented the scarcity of good people in Lagos and wondered how many such events occur daily.

Many of her fans have praised her bravery and for supporting a fellow distressed woman.

Watch Nancy's video here:

Reactions to Nancy's video

See some reactions below:

@skylarsorganic_tigernut_zobo:

"Please if you can't give me gist like this, avoid me!"

@symply_beautiana:

"Another proof that ladies love and help themselves."

@jisolabrandboss:

"I really like this sharp Nancy .. she’s tooo sweet."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"This is the agbero part Enny said you must have as two factor authentication in this Lagos."

@mrnogaa:

"This narrator does not even make a person feel bad about the situation."

@mizzshalom:

"The way she dey narrate the story con dey sweet me."

@damilola_a_:

"The Action and demonstration plenty."

