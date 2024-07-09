Uche Maduagwu, a Nigerian actor, has weighed in on the child custody battle between Davido and Sophia Momodu

The social media commentator warned Davido to seek counsel from 2baba on how to run his affairs with his baby mama

He also slammed the singer for filing a lawsuit in the first place, knowing that he might not win the battle

Nigerian actor Uche Madugwu has intervened in the ongoing brouhaha between Music superstar Davido Adeleke and his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

It is now public knowledge that Davido and Sophia are currently at loggerheads over the custody of their child, Imade Adeleke.

Sophia Momodu had filed a 102-page counter-affidavit, in which she stated ample reasons for the singer not to have their child's story, Imade.

"Davido, go and meet 2baba" - Uche Maduagwu

Speaking on the matter, Uche attached Davido's fame to the birth of his first child, Imade Adeleke and asked him to make sure to apologize to Sophia.

He attacked the singer for being rich but lacking in wisdom and asked him to seek counsel from legendary musician Innocent Idibia, professionally known as 2baba.

He reminded him that 2baba never considered filing a lawsuit against his first baby mama because of his abundant wisdom.

How peeps reacted to Uche's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ib_beatiful_mom:

"Davido needs to arrest this guy!"

@florencegabriel1281:

"But none of the baby mama denied 2baba access to his children they even come to his house."

@nkasiuche:

"For Davido to ask for DNA at that time and at a tender age, should tell u that he was never in love with her."

@hlao.lu:

"2baba's baby mamas are married and not depending on him."

@joefe342:

"I know that Sophia she's a good one. Sophia is a good one."

@carljuddy:

"Davido dodged a very mighty bullet."

