The Nigerian social media space has been held ransom over the last few weeks with details about the fight between Davido and his ex-lover, Sophia Momodu, over Imade

Another of Davido's baby mamas, Laplubelle, the mother of the singer's second child, Hailey, recently shared a comment online amid the strife and it got people talking

Laplubelle noted that, unlike Sophia Momodu, she's built for the "Soft life" and isn't one would be caught fighting dirty in the public

Laplubelle, one of Davido's baby mamas, recently commented on social media, sparking massive reactions amid OBO's joint custody war with his ex-lover, Sophia Momodu.

The Nigerian singer Davido has been at the eye of the storm over the last few days. Legit.ng recalls reporting how Sophia Momodu released a 157-page court affidavit that shared details of her relationships with Davido and its timeline.

Davido's 2nd baby mama, Laplubelle shares a stirring comment amid OBO's social media war with Sophia Momodu. Credit: @davido/@thesophiamomodu/@laplubelle

Source: Instagram

Amid all of the online attacks and rebuttals, Laplubelle has somehow stayed away from it all. However, she recently shared a comment that many have alleged was a dig aimed at Sophia Momodu.

"I'm not a warrior" - Laplubelle

Hailey's mom shared what type of baby mama she has been to Davido on her page. She noted that she does not enjoy getting into fights.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She further stated that she's not a warrior and does not like "Wahala." Laplubelle also noted that she only prays to live a soft life when she wakes up daily.

See what Laplubelle shared on her page:

Comment trail Laplubelle's post

Here are some of the comments that trailed Laplubelle's comment:

@okojebui:

"Ekuke,wan take style put mouth ,beware oooo chioma,this one still dey sleep with your husband."

@leemahamor:

"Just keep praying oooo abeg before custody go reach you…"

@decorinspiredbyd:

"Assuming Sophia planned herself well instead of spreading legs for Davido at any given opportunity, she would have been enjoying by now that he married the love of his life."

@nnebella2:

"She get sense morethan Sophia, she even allows her daughter to visit Chioma and David."

@glooges:

"Na who call you for this matter now no stay your lane."

@naturalist4eva:

"How much have they transferred to you to tweet this to make Sophia look like the warrior cos you never tweet shii like this Mummy Hailey."

@growinwithamina:

"Prettier and composed."

@iamjchiamaka:

"It’s good to have a touch of Wahala sometimes."

@selzluxuryorganics:

"I love her shaaaa Soo pretty and problem free @laplubelle pretty girls don’t like wahala shaaa."

Imade expresses disappointment with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Imade had stirred up discussions on social media over a lengthy message she wrote.

Imade's mother, Sophia Momodu, shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp message her daughter sent to her grandmother.

In the message, she noted how Davido wasn't there when she needed him.

Source: Legit.ng