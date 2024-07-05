Davido has reacted to his baby mama, Sophia Momodu's lengthy counter-affidavit, which recently emerged online

The music star expressed displeasure at Sophia Momodu for mentioning his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in the affidavit

Davido hinted he was done battling with her over Imade's custody, adding that his daughter would come to him when she becomes an adult

Music star David Adeleke Davido, in a recent tweet, expressed grief over the loss of his son Ifeanyi after his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, mentioned him in her counter-affidavit against the singer.

Legit.ng recently reported that details about Sophia's counter-affidavit which included reasons Davido should be denied custody of their daughter Imade Adeleke emerged online.

Davido says Imade would grow up to know he fought for her. Credit: @sophiamomodu @davido

Source: Instagram

In response, Davido spoke on how he, Chioma and his family have continue to struggle to cope with the tragedy.

In the message, Davido hinted that Sophia was constantly bringing up his son's death "to just remind us of this tragedy.".

Davido also expressed his readiness to move on for the sake of his daughter, stating that "Imade will grow up to see I fought for her."

Davido wrote:

"Your constantly bringing up the death of my child at any point u can to just remind us of this tragedy that haunts us everyday of our lives. Imade will grow up to see I fought for her.. As for now u can have her.. P.S she won't be a child forever. enjoy Imade Aurora Adeleke. Your father loves you."

People react to Davido's tweet

Folasheycrown22:

"But it better Imade stays with her mum, no one can take care of her the way her mum can. Not everyone is lucky to have good Step mom."

EbiraConnect:

"Dear Davido, We , Nigerians, are very proud of you. You have shown that you only mean well for Imade. We will bookmark this post so that when Imade finally grows, we will screenshot and show her how much you have always cared about her. OBO , Number 1 Man."

RealChiefPriest:

"You are an amazing father David, stand strong, you'll definitely win this at last."

Sophia Momodu leaks flirty chat from Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Sophia shared a flirty chat between her and Davido.

The chat, which was shared as part of Sophia’s evidence in their ongoing child custody case, saw the estranged couple engage in flirty talks.

In the WhatsApp conversation from 2020, Sophia stated that she had found a cute, quiet Italian restaurant for her and the DMW label boss to chill and enjoy.

Source: Legit.ng