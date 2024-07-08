Popular hypeman Spesh has joined the trending conversation surrounding his boss, Davido, and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu

In a recent post shared on his page, Spesh shared what he believes to be the actual cause of the recent attacks from Sophia Momodu on his boss, Davido

He noted that the recent demand for joint custody by Davido is the reason why Sophia has been attacking Davido

Amid the recent social media scuffle between Nigerian singer David Adeleke and his baby mama Sophia Momodu over the full and joint custody of their daughter Imade, the singer's hypeman Spesh shares the real reason for the back and forth between the ex-lovers.

In a post on his page, Spesh noted what he believes to be the cause of Sophia Momodu's recent attacks on Davido.

Davido's hypeman reacts to the joint custody brouhaha between his boss and his ex-lover, Sophia Momodu. Photo credit: @specialspesh/@davido/@thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

He noted that Sophia was fighting and attacking Davido out of jealousy and envy of Chivido 2024.

Spesh stated in his post that everyone attacking his boss lately was doing so out of pain at the success of Chivido 2024.

"My most stupid pic" - Spesh shares

Davido's hypeman captioned his post with a funny picture, which he tagged as his official most stupid photo of 2024.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Spesh took to social media to flaunt stacks of dollar bills during Chivido 2024, which he was going to spray his boss and Chioma.

Below is Spesh's post:

Reactions trail Spesh's comment

Here are some of the comments that trailed Spesh's recent comment about Chivido 2024:

@bylimd:

"Body dey pepper them but your Davido cannot afford half the rent for his daughter yearly(14m)money he spends randomlyhmmmm keep clapping for him…manipulators."

@marvi_234:

"Tell ur guy to go take care of him daughter..."

@richestttttttttt:

"Na una oga carry her go court, she respond now she’s pained? Na wao."

@anuoluwapo6427:

"But my question is who started this court issues I'm so surprised the way many people refused to get better brain."

@g_moreofficial:

"Dem go cry tire if dey like make dem release s€x tap€ Chivido forever."

@ad.eyemi111:

"Dia father the wedding hurt a lot of em."

@radiantolaide:

"Those aunties are pained. Please watch out for David and Chioma."

@isee2c:

"Doomed marriage. Clearly married Chioma as revenge to Sophia."

@lady_nuellaa:

"Too many grown f**ls, indeed the saying show me your friend and I will tell you who you are is true, Sophia keep your child away from these individuals."

@sis_miracle:

"Old men without sense that why davido nor get too omozuor go insult me."

@therealbigbaaaby:

"Elede y’all worship money."

How Davido spent N927 million in a day

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

Source: Legit.ng