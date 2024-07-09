Nigerian comedian and former Big Brother Naija star Dee One weighed in on the ongoing child custody battle between Davido and Sophia Momodu

The reality TV star, in a short video, sent a warning message to the Afrobeats star about how to handle his court case with Sophia

Dee One also cited scenarios to inform the musician of the strategies the businesswoman has mapped for him, eliciting reactions online

Nigerian comedian and former BBNaija star Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Dee One, recently spoke out against Davido and Sophia Momodu's ongoing child custody fight, examining it from a critical angle.

According to Dee One, Sophia Momodu is currently ten steps ahead of Davido, significantly limiting his chances of winning in court.

He mentioned that Sophia had anticipated this situation for a long time and had meticulously prepared for any moves Davido might make.

Dee One highlighted examples such as the private WhatsApp chats that Sophia released to the public following her fallout with Davido.

He also referenced the leaked phone conversation between Sophia and Israel DMW, where she issued a stern warning after he made claims about Imade's lifestyle.

Dee One advised Davido to seek Sophia's forgiveness rather than pursuing a court battle, as he believes this approach would be more effective.

The content creator suggested that if Sophia refuses to accept Davido's apology, Davido should record the attempt and share it online, pressuring her to forgive him.

Dee One's opinion spurs reactions online

dedayojoshua:

"Beg her say wetin.... Mtcheww, make she hold the girl now."

ukomaduijeoma:

"Imade is not only Davido's child na, Daddy Freeze leave 2kids for the ex, Dotun too gave up so Davido too don leave Imade for her. Sophia leaked old conversation not new one. Beg her for what? Abeg."

thechefkess:

"Deeone is always speaking my mind, make peace with this woman, if she forgives u, she will send your daughter to you herself, you don’t need to be in a relationship with her anymore , just do the needful for ur daughter interest."

nkay_u:

"Beg who? Him don tell her make she carry her/enjoy nah wen she grow up she go look for her papa. No be only beg."

glammedbyblessdee:

"OBO just beg Sophia she nor stubborn reach pharaoh lol."

quinnb_royal:

"Truthfully said..all she needs is just an apology. He’s done her dirty with so many disrespect."

finewine_jessica:

"The truth is david should treat Sophia better on no account should u pick ur kids over their mom if you pick the kids the mum will treat d kid better and always remind them how good their father."

Sophia Momodu shares her achievement at Imade's school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido’s former partner, Sophia Momodu, ignored the controversies trailing her by sharing her experience at their daughter, Imade’s school.

Recall that Davido and Sophia were recently embroiled in a child custody dispute over their only child together, Imade.

Amid the social media drama that emerged from the court case, Sophia Momodu took to social media to update netizens on her life as Imade’s mother.

