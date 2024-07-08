Nigerian socialite and Davido’s ex-partner, Sophia Momodu, has shared her experience after visiting Imade’s school

Sophia recounted how she was invited to speak to the pupils during career day and how the event went

The heartwarming video and Sophia’s explanation impressed netizens, with many of them calling her a good mother

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s former partner, Sophia Momodu, has ignored the controversies trailing her by sharing her experience at their daughter, Imade’s school.

Recall that Davido and Sophia were recently embroiled in a child custody dispute over their only child together, Imade.

Amid the social media drama that emerged from the court case, Sophia Momodu took to social media to update netizens on her life as Imade’s mother.

The socialite posted a video of herself going to Imade’s school after she was invited to speak with the students for Career Day. According to Sophia, she was honoured to speak as a brand influencer as she answered questions from curious pupils who were interested in pursuing her line of work.

Sophia wrote in part:

“One of my fondest memories of school being in session was when I had the honor of being invited to my daughter’s prestigious school for World Career Day as a social/brand influencer—or what I like to call “soft money gang” ”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Sophia Momodu shares school experience with Imade

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who reacted to Sophia being invited to speak at Imade’s school for career day. Read some of what they had to say below:

Preetii_girlrock:

“Sophia is such a good mother and she’s raising imade very very well .”

ugegbe_e:

“Sophie I love you sincerely....you are a good mother,keep it up.”

Royal_diadem15:

“A mother that is always involved with her kid’s activities like me! Why won’t i love her .”

Thesandypreneur:

“A winning woman..impact oriented.”

Iamsimbest:

“She is a good mom who wants the best for her child. Period.”

_oyiza:

“But she has always been doing this before the whole saga now??? So she shouldn’t live her normal life again??? Y”all should rest abeg.”

Officialbeibey:

“But let’s be fair and square…Sophia is a really a good mom to her kid.”

micheal___x:

“Sophia has the qualities of a good mum sha. And she’s really doing a good job with imade. Wish her with David can see out their differences .”

bolablaquemua:

“Watch as people will start convulsing now!!! saying she’s pained. Meanwhile baby girl is just living her life as usual.”

Tonnesofbeauty:

“Bear in mind this recognition is because your daughter is “Adeleke” don’t get me wrong you have a great personality it if u know you know.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“One thing you can’t take away from Sophie is the premium nurturing she is giving to this child…Motherhood is proud!”

Hanita001:

“Davido needs to appreciate Sophia,raising a child it’s not a joke.”

