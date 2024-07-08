A Nigerian man has gone on Twitter to share his displeasure about Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu's recent act

Recall that Israel DMW had called Sophia names in a post he shared via his IG page in reaction to the custody battle between his boss and his ex, which prompted her to release a video

The man has, however, claimed that the said videos are old and that Isreal was at a party, as at the time Sophia shared his alleged apology to blogs

Davido Adeleke's logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, and Sophia Momodu are currently at loggerheads. It is no news that Sophia Momodu filed a 102-page counter-affidavit, in which she stated ample reasons for the singer not to have the story of their child, Imade.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Isreal's reaction to their drama was to go on IG and share a demeaning post about Sophia, calling her 'shameless', amongst other things.

Shortly after Israel's post went viral, Sophia shared an apology video that hit the net, which caused many to assume that Davido's aide had folded and had taken his words back.

However, an X user, identified as @manlikeicey, went online to debunk such narratives. He describes Sophia as a very dangerous and manipulative woman.

"Sophia Momodu is a very Dangerous lady and Manipulative, Isreal is currently at a wedding as we speak and that phone call of Isreal DMW apologizing to her is very old she leaked it to blogs to make it sound like she called him and he folded, they where cool back then when Isreal apologized."

He noted that Sophia's antics were intended to make the public assume that she had the singer's crew under her thumb.

How people reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@nohpheesat:

"Sophia and evidence 5/6."

@tessyoragwa:

"Why keeping records if you don’t mean to use it in the future?"

@fdsunnex:

"David missed a búllet."

@damsaltgoldwigs:

"Recording calls without permission, such people should be avoided."

@motarah_01:

"It show the whole 30bg crew hate this woman."

@royalkinggofficial:

"I just found out that so many enemies didn’t want Davido to marry Chioma but God made it happen."

@mo__andra:

"For her to have call recordss means she don dey mean Davido since!"

@hermosa_miel:

"You people didn’t call out isreal for the horrible message he passed across to her .. but y’all wants to blame her for defending herself !!! Who gave birth to most of you ?????"

Imade asking why Davido hasn't fired Isreal

Meanwhile, amid the trending issue of Davido and Sophia Momodu's child custody battle, some Nigerians decided to dig up an old video about Israel DMW.

Davido's aide, Israel, had taken the side of his boss and shaded Sophia on social media, which unsettled many.

Some people noted that Israel went too far by getting himself involved in the family issue, and they shared the video of Imade proposing his sack.

