Global site navigation

Local editions

“This Is What Sophia Wants”: Netizens Dig Up Fun Video of Davido, Baby Mama and Imade
Celebrities

“This Is What Sophia Wants”: Netizens Dig Up Fun Video of Davido, Baby Mama and Imade

by  Olumide Alake 2 min read
  • An old video from Davido's fun moment with his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, and their daughter Imade has resurfaced online
  • In the video, which has since gone viral, Davido and Sophia Momodu united to throw their daughter Imade, a lavish birthday party
  • The fun video comes amid the DMW label boss and his baby mama's online battle over Imade's custody

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Amid the viral allegations and counter-claims between music star David Adeleke Davido and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, over the custody of their daughter Imade Adeleke, an old video of their excellent time together has re-emerged on social media.

The throwback video from 2021 showed Sophia and Davido, who was not yet married to Chioma at that time, coming together to throw a birthday bash for Imade, with their loved ones in attendance.

Read also

Old video of Imade asking why Davido hasn't fired Israel DMW surfaces: "Imade has sense than him"

Davido, Sophia Momodu with Imade in 2021.
Sophia Momodu and Davido unite to mark Imade's birthday. Credit: @davido @realimadeadeleke
Source: Instagram

Sophia, who looked excited in the video, stood proudly beside her daughter and Davido as the singer addressed the party guests.

Imade was also playful, as she appeared to enjoy the bond between her parents.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Watch the trending video below:

Reactions trail old video of Davido, Sophia and Imade

As expected, the video has triggered several comments as many said it was the kind of family Sophia wished for before the singer traditionally sealed his union with his baby mama turned wife Chioma Adeleke.

Read some of the comments below:

nomzy357:

"na wetin Sophia dey find be this."

philipah-ng20:

"David was having issues with Chioma… So Sophia thought she had a chance."

pretty girlie:

"this is exactly what she wants."

AFRIC:

"this lady is far older than Davido abeg make she gives the young couple chance."

Read also

Isarel DMW apologises to Sophia Momodu for crediting her trips with Imade to Davido in leaked audio

S.beaut:

"But when he took chioma back, he was still seeing sophie cause I remember she posted a pic and he commented, see you chopping my money. Everything changed after the son died."

hagbeke:

"see her smiling eeya the girl really love davido but fate sha."

Cherry:

"Sofia turn baby mama to oil and gas business."

Read more about Davido, Sophia Momodu's drama:

Sophia Momodu's relationship with Davido

In another report, the singer's baby mama shared a press statement detailing her relationship with the Unavailable crooner.

Sophia, who gave a background to her relationship with Davido, claimed that they were together from 2014 to 2017 and then from 2020 to 2022.

Read also

Imade: Israel DMW describes Sophia in cryptic post as shameless amid Davido's child custody drama

According to her, when they were an item, the singer provided financial support for her and Imade.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel