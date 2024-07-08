“This Is What Sophia Wants”: Netizens Dig Up Fun Video of Davido, Baby Mama and Imade
- An old video from Davido's fun moment with his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, and their daughter Imade has resurfaced online
- In the video, which has since gone viral, Davido and Sophia Momodu united to throw their daughter Imade, a lavish birthday party
- The fun video comes amid the DMW label boss and his baby mama's online battle over Imade's custody
Amid the viral allegations and counter-claims between music star David Adeleke Davido and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, over the custody of their daughter Imade Adeleke, an old video of their excellent time together has re-emerged on social media.
The throwback video from 2021 showed Sophia and Davido, who was not yet married to Chioma at that time, coming together to throw a birthday bash for Imade, with their loved ones in attendance.
Sophia, who looked excited in the video, stood proudly beside her daughter and Davido as the singer addressed the party guests.
Imade was also playful, as she appeared to enjoy the bond between her parents.
Watch the trending video below:
Reactions trail old video of Davido, Sophia and Imade
As expected, the video has triggered several comments as many said it was the kind of family Sophia wished for before the singer traditionally sealed his union with his baby mama turned wife Chioma Adeleke.
Read some of the comments below:
nomzy357:
"na wetin Sophia dey find be this."
philipah-ng20:
"David was having issues with Chioma… So Sophia thought she had a chance."
pretty girlie:
"this is exactly what she wants."
AFRIC:
"this lady is far older than Davido abeg make she gives the young couple chance."
S.beaut:
"But when he took chioma back, he was still seeing sophie cause I remember she posted a pic and he commented, see you chopping my money. Everything changed after the son died."
hagbeke:
"see her smiling eeya the girl really love davido but fate sha."
Cherry:
"Sofia turn baby mama to oil and gas business."
Sophia Momodu's relationship with Davido
In another report, the singer's baby mama shared a press statement detailing her relationship with the Unavailable crooner.
Sophia, who gave a background to her relationship with Davido, claimed that they were together from 2014 to 2017 and then from 2020 to 2022.
According to her, when they were an item, the singer provided financial support for her and Imade.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng