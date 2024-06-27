The Adeleke dynasty has expressed their sincere appreciation to family, friends and associates who graced their son Davido's traditional wedding in Lagos

The appreciation message, which Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke released included names of some of the dignitaries at the event

Netizens were stunned by the number of prominent figures that graced Davido and Chioma's wedding

Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke has issued an appreciation message on behalf of the Adeleke dynasty to their friends and associates who graced the wedding of their son, David Adeleke Davido, to Chioma Rowland on Tuesday, June 25, in Lagos.

In a lengthy message released via the governor's official social media page, the family thanked their friends and associates from far and near for the love they showered the new couple with through their enthusiastic presence and messages.

The message mentioned prominent figures like former President Olusegun Obasanjo; the former National Chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu; Lagos State Governor and his wife, Mr and Mrs Sanwoolu, Ogun State Governor and his wife, Mr and Mrs Abiodun; Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti; Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Soun of Ogbomoso land, Oba Gandi Adeoye; the Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun; the Timi of Edeland, Oba Munir Adesola Lawal; Oba Saheed Ademola, Elegushi of Ikateland, among others.

"On behalf of my big brother, the father of the bridegroom; Dr Deji Adeleke; my sister, Chief (Mrs) Modupe Adeleke-Sanni, and the entire Adeleke family, we extend our best wishes to all those who honour the wedding of our son, Davido and his lovely wife, Chioma," the message ended.

Netizens stunned by number of dignitaries at Chivido

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

"See dignitaries Omoooo. I'm not surprised anyway."

"Verydarman and iyabo ojo are already fighting. Pls settle it."

"See names of PEOPLE that attended Davido's wedding. And one Justin Bieber from Ojuelegba said wizkid will pull same.... Joke of the year."

"See the set of people wey dey wedding wey una Dey advice Chioma to leave. Head Dey pain some of una."

