A video of Davido and Chioma leaving Nigeria after their lavish traditional wedding in Lagos has emerged online

Davido's 3BG crew, Asa Asika, Lati, as well as Chioma's manager Ubi Franklin, were spotted on board the private jet

The video has stirred hilarious comments from netizens, with many congratulating the couple while others queried Ubi Franklin's presence

Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido and his wife Chioma Adeleke have left Nigeria for an undisclosed country.

This comes as a video of Davido and Chioma on board a private jet in Lagos emerged on social media in the early hours of Thursday, June 27.

Davido and Chioma travel out for their honeymoon. Credit: @davido @ubifranklinofficial

Source: Instagram

Aside from the couple, some of Davido's team, including Asa Asika, Lati, and Chioma's manager Ubi Franklin, were present. However, Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, and his best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, were absent.

Recall that Davido and Chioma shut down Lagos with their lavish traditional wedding on Tuesday, June 25.

Watch the video as Davido and Chioma jet out of Nigeria days after their wedding in Lagos

See a picture Ubi Franklin shared below:

Netizens react as Davido, Chioma leave Nigeria

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

arikeeee_:

"Isreal and Cubana dey road dey come Those guys too love davido."

themayorofcanada:

"Ubi Franklin na Boy Boy …. I nor understand….. I know you love Davido who the game he has but have some respect for yourself Haba …. You want make David marry you."

vibe_with_mosun:

"Honeymoon straight."

i_amdara90:

"Abeg Ubi no get another work."'

bakersisland_cakes:

"They need to rest after entertaining us with their classy lavish wedding."

annette_ugonnia:

"Why are all these people going with them? Can’t this couple have their private time?"

biggbomb_:

"How about their children?"

pita_kwa:

"Omo chefchi enjoy yourself my baby you deserve it all just a peaceful loving queen."

ladypurity_:

"They’re coming to Los Angeles he has a performance on Sunday."

Source: Legit.ng