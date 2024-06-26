Davido, in a heartwarming video, shared a vision his billionaire dad, Deji Adeleke, had of how he would end his music career

The DMW label boss shared the vision during a chat with some guests at his traditional wedding

Davido's dad's vision of the singer, who is one of the top Afrobeats stars in the country, stirred comments

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke Davido, in one of the numerous videos from his traditional wedding in Lagos on Tuesday, June 25, revealed a vision his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, told him he had about him.

The Unavailable singer said that his dad told him that he had a vision he would end his music career working for God as a gospel singer.

Davido shares his billionaire dad Adeleke's vision at his traditional wedding. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido made this known during a chat with guests at his wedding.

Recounting the vision, Davido said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“In the morning, daddy would say, ‘Davido, I had a vision about you.’ I said, ‘What vision?’ He said, ‘I had a vision that you ended your music as a gospel singer."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that Davido's dad, Deji Adeleke, and his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, wore matching outfits to his wedding.

People react to Davido's dad vision

Legit.ng captured some of the comments read them below:

deslilym:

"Make Mr Adeleke dey play."

hollanevy:

"David in the Bible plays music and sing to God anyway."

ella_bosslady:

"It’s never too late."

zxenergyy:

"When papa Dey happy e go just Dey talk anything."

OloriOfOloris:

"Gospel singer ke."

hewontmiss123:

"never too late una make the vision no come o."

TheSilvapr:

"delulu wan kee daddy."

TosinDayo11:

"Under the Heaven anything fit xup."

Idrab705:

"Once he adds shekpe to the gospel, I'll still listen."

Ojedelesolomon1:

"You better go and submit under Min Sunday Theophilus."

Ooni of Ife gives Davido high five

Legit.ng reported a heartwarming moment Davido was spotted with the Yoruba monarch at the wedding venue.

In a viral clip, Davido prostrated as he received blessings from the Ooni of Ife.

Another clip showed the DMW boss getting a high five from the king before hugging him.

Source: Legit.ng