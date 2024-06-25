Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has been spotted at Davido's traditional wedding with Chioma

Businessman Obi Cubana also shared clips of him with Layi Wasabi and others as they flew a jet to Lagos for Davido's wedding

As expected, the presence of prominent figures at the wedding ceremony has spurred comments

Fun videos of prominent figures arriving at David Adeleke Davido and Chioma's wedding in Lagos are trending online.

Aside from Ooni of Ife, who made a grand arrival at the wedding, former president Olusegun Obasanjo, aka Baba Iyabo, was also spotted at the ceremony.

Obi Cubana says Chivido is the wedding of the decade. Credit: @obicubana @davido

Source: Instagram

A viral video showed the former president walking into the hall. See the video below:

Obi Cubana and Layi Wasabi at Davido's wedding

Businessman Obi Cubana and skit maker Layi Wasabi also arrived at the wedding venue in Lagos through a private jet.

Cubana, who shared videos on his Instastory, described Davido and Chioma's wedding as the event of the decade.

He wrote:

"Today the world we stay glued to their phones/device to watch wedding of the decades."

See a screenshot of his post below:

Below is a video of Cubana and Layi Wasabi:

Layi Wasabi on board a jet:

Obi Cubana and others in a car:

Netizens react as prominent figures arrive at Davido's wedding

See comments below:

switgal___official:

"Na this kind person with this kind influence na una say chioma de manage una de talk sha ooo."

black_caramel_001:

"Lekki babes go cashout."

spellzcut:

"No doubts the Adelekes influence is so crazzzzyy for real ❤️ David is pulling men not boys shiiiiiiii"

tufab:

"Na this kind wedding and marriage u say make Chioma leave. U dy crase. Thunde fire ur left yansh. If na ur sister u go advise her to leave."

jerry_wytee_:

"If na wizkid wedding na them Farouk and other smokers go full there bunk wedding."

What Davido said about his wedding

Legit.ng recently also reported a video of Davido speaking about his traditional wedding to Chioma.

Davido, while having a haircut, described his wedding as the biggest day of his life.

Davido's comment left many of his fans gushing.

Source: Legit.ng