A Nigerian prophet has publicly condemned the decision of ace singer, Davido, to hold his traditional marriage in Lagos

According to Karma President, the wedding should have been done at Chioma's hometown not Davido's family house

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app had different things to say about the man's opinion

A popular prophet, Karma President, has expressed his displeasure over the location of Davido and Chioma's traditional wedding.

In a video, he maintained that the wedding should have been done in Chioma's family house, not in Lagos.

Prophet kicks against location of Davido's traditional wedding Photo credit: @karmapresident/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Karma President speaks on Chivido wedding

In a post shared via his TikTok account @karmapresident, he made it clear that it is not cultural for a woman to he married traditionally in her husband's family house.

He however sent his blessings to the doting couple and prayed that they enjoy a blissful union.

In his words:

"Greetings from the gods of the land and from the world seer to all Karma Royals and to all the African countries. Congratulations from the world seer to Chioma, the most patient and adorable woman to Davido. Wishing them a conjugal bliss in the marriage.

"There's a red flag and a wrong way as to why Davido didn't build Chioma's family a castle for their marriage ceremony to be held in rather than holding the ceremony in Davido's family house. It's never cultural to hold a marriage ceremony in our husband's house instead of the ladies family house. In addition to this, may the gods of the land bless their marriage."

Reactions trail criticism of Davido's wedding location

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@blessingehighawag said:

"Keep quiet, chioma village is not safe, too much kidnapping."

@priprinwa wrote:

"There is a lot of kidnapping happening in orlu chiomas home town and IMO state, so it's not safe to host such ceremony there."

@EZENWANYIOTII said:

"May God bless you. May God give you the strength to always say the truth. What davido do is very wrong?"

@LMB.GH said:

"Open all the real gold and diamonds you can't afford gave her patience to stay. So pls if you don't have tooo much to shower, don't cheat. Cultra will culture when you cheat."

@edubrazilonyeego12 reacted:

"It's because of the high insecurities in the south east, oga sear always prays for them, we love both of them without limits, may no harms near their home again,they are unique humans on the planet."

@Jackie added:

"Ur own na to see stuffs on TikTok or social media sure say na God send u uncle because I no understand."

Source: Legit.ng