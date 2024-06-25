Davido, in a heartwarming video, gave assuring words to his bride Chioma's parents of their daughter's

The DMW label boss, while speaking to Chioma's parent, said she would be “protected, respected, and connected” for life

Davido's comment stirred applause from the audience at the grand event as online users also hailed the singer

Nigerian international act David Adeleke, in a trending video, made a promise to his bride’s parents, assuring them that she would be “protected, respected, and connected” for a lifetime.

The heartwarming video captured Davido prostrating before Chioma’s parents as he expressed commitment towards her well-being.

Davido makes a promise to Chioma's parents. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Another clip showed the Unavailable crooner lying on the ground, highlighting his intentions for Chioma, saying, "I have only two words, lifetime assurance."

His statement made the crowd to erupt into loud cheers, and then he added,

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I promise you that your daughter will be protected, respected and connected. Mummy, Daddy I love you. Everybody knows that I'm happy for this day and this is the happiest day of my life."

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported the moment Chioma's dad prayed for Davido.

Netizens hail Davido

See the comments below:

st.margaretofficial:

"Lord I know he is flawed, but he is such a sweet and soul…. Please help him to sustain this union in love, respect and commitment…. This will be a new beginning of a perfect love in Jesus name. Amen… #001 #Ezigboogoh!"

iam_bmodel:

"Chioma’s father prayer was so emotional man, he really prayed for him with his heart. May everything he prayed for come to light, Amen."

nonsky:

"Aww another day to cry over strangers on the internet."

jjwinifred:

"All I say is that Davido is a king and he is the sweetest God himself don already bless this union."

everythingrealestate001:

"David you are a good man. God bless you for all you do for Chioma.'

Ooni of Ife storms Chivido wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido and Chioma’s wedding guest list has continued to leave fans in awe after the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, was spotted at the occasion.

Nigerians highly anticipated the DMW boss’ wedding, which seems to have met their expectations based on the calibre of guests invited.

One of the topmost kings in the Yoruba kingdom, Ooni of Ife, was captured on video the moment he arrived at the Chivido wedding.

Source: Legit.ng