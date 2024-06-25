Fashion was on display as Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, got married to his wife, Chioma

Several notable celebrities were in attendance and they did not disappoint as they showed their love for creative outfits

Among the celebs who graced the elaborate wedding were Veekee James and her husband, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, among others

The wedding of global music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, witnessed the creme de la creme in attendance on Tuesday, June 25, in Lagos.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Chike give fashion goals at Chivido 2024. Image credit: @ebuka, @officialchike

One of the remarkable moments was the outfits the celebrants and the attendees wore which got various comments on social media.

This article focuses on some celebs who put up impressive styles for the magnificent event.

1. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu rocks stylish outfit

Media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is known for looking good and his fashion sense is impeccable.

At Chivido 2024, he pulled off a show-stopping traditional outfit that turned heads at the event. His matching cap, black shoes, and neck beads gave him a regal look.

He gave a stunning vibe and proved that he did not come to play as he stormed the glamorous occasion to the admiration of his fans.

2. Veekee James looks dazzling in sassy gown

Award-winning fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, was a cynosure of eyes as she turned up at Davido and Chioma's wedding.

She did not go alone as she was in the company of her handsome husband, Femi Atere. The celebrity couple gave their fans some couple and fashion goals that mesmerised many netizens.

The celebrity stylist wore a breathtaking dress that accentuated her hips and she combined the attire with a matching 'gele. Her husband wore a classy Agbada and a matching cap as they marked their attendance at the lavish wedding.

3. Chike looks different in stunning attire

Singer Chike decided to stay on his lane fashion-wise as she stormed the wedding of Davido and Chioma. While many of the attendees wore grey outfits, Chike wore a stylish green attire.

He rocked black shoes to complement his attire and shared a video of him walking top his expensive car.

Many people noted that the singer could be dressed up as a performer for the colourful occasion. Hence, he decided to rock a different flamboyant outfit.

4. Ini Edo glows in classy dress

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, was at her best as she wore a glamorous skirt and blouse for Chivido 2024. It was a combination of grey and pink with mesh design on her shoulders and hands.

The beautiful movie star rocked a lovely 'gele' that did justice to her outfit. Her designer glasses, purse, and makeup showed that she can slay effortless whenever she wishes.

Her outfit was made by celebrity stylist, Mimi Yina, aka Medlin Boss, and her fans loved it and made nice comments on her Instagram page.

5. Obi Cubanna rocks white Agbada stylishly

Billionaire businessman, Obinna Oyiegbu, aka Obi Cubanna, flaunted a magnificent white Agbada and red cap at the event.

His steeze was on point as he exchanged banters with Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest, and other dignitaries at the event.

He wore a lovely smile at intervals and it was evident he had a good time at the celebrity wedding.

6. Nkechi Blessing stuns in grey dress

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, looked adorable as she showed up at the trending wedding. She wore a grey skirt and blouse styled with a dark-blue fabric.

Her attire was combined with a 'gele', silver earrings, and necklace to match. She wore miled makeup that complemented her beauty and showed that she was ready for the party.

The fans of the role interpreter were impressed that she was able to make it to the star-studded wedding. They affirmed that she was not a small celeb.

