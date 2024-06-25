Davido has continued to buzz the internet as videos from the star-studded ceremony fill up social media

The musician's mother-in-law caught the attention of many after netizens saw her entire face for the first time

The elderly woman looked elegantly beautiful as she posed for the camera in her expensive, moderate ensemble

Several beautiful moments of Nigerian superstar Davido's wedding have continued to flood the internet.

Legit.ng reported that the star-studded event is being held at Harbour Point in Lagos.

Davido's mum-in-law left many gushing. Credit: @blackrose_mua, @davido

Source: Instagram

A video of the Afrobeats star's mother-in-law made waves online, as netizens couldn't help admiring her gorgeous face.

The elderly woman was spotted after her facial glam posing for the camera to capture beautiful looks. She wore a deep red gele on a white lace attire, alongside gold jewelry that made her ensemble moderately stylish.

See the video below:

Chioma's mum sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

qn_jacey:

"She gave us a rare gem! now we can see where the hood genes came from."

chris__pills_:

"But na these kind fame, power and connection wey I dey see since morning una say make Chioma leave come follow una dey do baddie shake nyash for net? Even God go vex for her if she miss that kind opportunity."

mrucee_official:

"Told people that Chioma family no small, her p man no small o, just that not all igbo people fluent wealth, some keep things low key especially imo and Abia state men."

onwuemeleprincessgina:

"She’s a goddess."

kizimege:

"Chioma your mother did her job on earth ...by raising a beautiful well trained child."

suzzilicious_baby:

"she's so beautiful. she must be an amazing woman to have a child like Chioma. Chioma's attitude of minding her business and ignoring cheap talks is top-notch."

gazkitchen:

"The moon has appeared her mama is a queen indeed."

Cubana Chiefpriest serves warning to uninvited celebs

Amid the celebrations, Davido's best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, released a public service notice advising influencers and uninvited celebrities.

He advised that if one was not officially invited to the occasion, it was best to stay in their various houses and not attend the singer's wedding.

He also emphasized that it was not by the number of one's followers online that that stubborn individual would be entirely disgraced at the event's entrance.

Source: Legit.ng