Wizkid's manager, Sunday Are, penned a congratulatory message to Davido and his wife Chioma

Sunday Are shared a clip of the couple on his Instastory and prayed for Davido and Chioma

Wizkid's manager's message comes amid a viral video of the presence of Star Boy's PA at Davido's wedding

It turns out all may be well between music stars David Adeleke Davido and Ayo Balogun Wizkid despite their viral exchange, which made headlines weeks back.

This comes as Wizkid’s manager, Sunday Are, joined the list of celebrities who have extended congratulatory messages to Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland, on their traditional wedding.

Wizkid's manager Sunday Are celebrates with Davido, Chioma

The veteran talent manager, in a message shared via his Instastory, also prayed for God’s blessings upon the couple’s union.

Sharing a picture of Chioma and Davido, Are wrote:

“Congratulations to the latest couple in town, Mr & Mrs Adeleke @davido @thechefchi. God bless your home. #Chivido2024.”

Legit.ng also recently reported a video of Wizkid's PA at Davido's wedding in Lagos.

People react to Wizkid's manager's message to Davido

felaback___:

"It’s all love ,his PA also attended."

african_histroy_101:

"Wizkid and Davido are cool with each other... Nah mumu fans dey bant themselves online."

yurgirl_gifty:

"Na mumu dey hate big Wiz he no send Una papa."

iamscottbangz'

"See wizkid got love for davido na this him Fc fans Dey cause confusion. More love less Ego."

ola_jumoke_funmilayo:

"Na FANS get wahala Dey fight each other. These people are friends off camera."

prankhottiee:

"Na we fans get probl£m rich men no Dey take banter to heart."

boots.and.more:

"I thought Japa was his manager It’s a good day to buy boots."

_xan_draa_:

"So cos wizkid and Davido get ish make e no congratulate dem again? Wetin concern am for there?"

Basketmouth shades Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Basketmouth taunted Wizkid that nobody was talking about him.

The comedian stated that Davido and Chioma were the centre of attraction all over the internet.

Basketmouth noted that even the shade Wizkid threw was not acknowledged by fans because they were busy trying to get the videos about Davido.

