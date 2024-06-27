The Nigerian entertainment industry has witnessed a couple of celebrity weddings in just the first half of the year

In February, designer Veekee James was on the lips of both young and old, following her extravagant wedding

The latest wedding to rock social media is that of Chioma and Davido, which has been trending from the moment the singer announced it

It is a delight to be happy for others on their special day. We have followed some celebrity relationships until they blossomed into beautiful marriages. Such love stories are the most emotional as they tell the story of tears, love, patience, and endurance.

While some surprised us by announcing their engagement online, others we saw coming. However, not all of these weddings ticked the box of bringing the heat to the social media space.

Legit.ng has highlighted some celebrity weddings that rocked the internet and combined glitz, glamour, and elegance in their ceremonies.

1. Chioma and Davido’s wedding trended for over a week - #Chivido2024

The last time Nigerians celebrated the way they did in the last couple of days must have been when they thought Peter Obi would emerge as the country's next president. One of the biggest musicians out of Africa, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, wedded his wife, Chioma, and it brought so much joy and satisfaction to the hearts of their fans across the globe.

This wedding has been anticipated for the past four years, and finally, it went down on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Chioma looked breathtaking in her traditional attire, while her loving husband looked stunning in all four outfits.

The wedding was strictly by invitation, so only the creme de la creme were allowed. Top dignitaries were also in attendance, including Olusegun Obasanjo, Ooni of Ife, and several state governors.

2. Veekee James weds Femi Atere - #LoveUnbeaten24

Fashion designer Ruth Erikan James, widely known as Veekee James, stole the heart of her husband, Femi Atere, and they made it a forever deal. The wedding took place on February 10, 2024. Veekee raised that bar so high with her dresses alone. The wedding was so organised, down to every detail, as one could tell even by being an online spectator.

The bride was very particular about how she wanted her wedding, and it was indeed dreamy. Vekee’s wedding was the talk of the town and was only attended by A-list celebrities who brought their A-game.

Although the controversial wedding happened months ago, you will be shocked to find out that many netizens still talk about it.

3. Kunle Remi's wedding to Tiwi - #KTTV24

Kunle Remi pulled off a surprise stunt for his social media followers when he announced his wedding to his beloved wife, Boluwatiwi Oye. The news of the actor's wedding came as a rude shock to KR lovers. Apparently, the actor had gone to America to surprise his wife, Tiwi, with a proposal.

Many had assumed that Kunle would end up with his best friend and colleague, Bimbo Ademoye, but were seriously taken aback when she became his best man. Talk about a plot twist.

Kunle Remi’s wedding took place in January 2024 and is most definitely one for the books.

4. Moses Bliss’ wedding to Marie - #ForeverBliss

You've reached the right spot if you're searching for calm, sweet love that speaks volumes. Moses Bliss showed Nigerians that noise and flamboyance do not always work. Sometimes, minimalists make a loud noise.

The groom proposed on January 19, 2024, in London, United Kingdom, followed by a civil wedding on February 27, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria. The traditional ceremony in Accra, the capital of Ghana, on February 29, 2024.

Moses Bliss' union with his Ghanaian bride, Marie, was a dream come true. While the bride and groom complemented each other in silk suits and dresses, the bridal party looked beautiful in orange outfits; Marie’s parents wore traditional Ghanaian kente attire.

Their affection for each other runs deep, and it is evident in their sweet glances at each other.

