Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington’s reaction to a Burna Boy song was recently captured on video

In the trending clip, the self-styled Scorpion King was seen being welcomed at a nightclub with Burna’s track

The video raised mixed reactions from netizens as some of them wondered if it was taken before or after his arrest

Nigerian rapper Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington or Akpi, has drawn attention with a trending video of him dancing to Burna Boy’s song.

Recall that Speedy was recently arrested following a petition made against him by singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

As news of Speed Darlington’s arrest gained momentum, he was eventually released, and netizens reacted to it in different ways.

Speed Darlington reacts as DJ welcomes him with Burna Boy's song. Photos: @akpimmuo, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Shortly after Akpi’s release, a video made the rounds on social media of people welcoming him. In the clip, the controversial rapper was seen at a nightclub as one of the guests sprayed him some money.

The club's DJ also changed the music from Davido’s track to a Burna Boy song. Speedy was seen dancing happily to the music.

See the clip below:

Fans react to Speed Darlington’s video

The video of Speed Darlington at the club with Burna Boy’s music playing in the background raised mixed feelings from netizens. While some of them were amused by the display, others wondered if it was an old video that was made before Akpi’s arrest.

Read their comments below:

Official_damilare03:

“😂😂😂😂😂Akpii very funny guy.”

03mediaceo:

“Dj take style tell am say the matter never settle 😂😂.”

Blvck_messiahh:

“Old video.”

Cabalofcomedy:

“THE MATTER NEVER REALLY SETTLE BUT PRESIDO MOUNT REGARDLESS 😂.”

swt_juie:

“That’s exactly what he needs to hear right now😂😂😂😂dey play.”

Mma_chiwendu:

“😂😂😂 My President no get wahala just say he no sabi talk 😂.”

Soloblinkz:

“Burna and Akpi go turn bestie soon😂🤝.”

Ikeclintonabems:

“Akpi no get Time o na dat money wey dem Dey spray am he Dey calculate.”

shuga_mary:

“The matter don settle nau😂.”

Vheeny_:

“That dj no suppose collect him bal😂.”

ouchcleo:

“Baba no even dey reason the song. Na that money wey dem dey spray am his focus dey. So no one pick him money 😂.”

Themeatvilla:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 he no like Burna no mean say him no go jam burna.”

Collinspaul915:

“Old video madam.”

oluwatosyn_ayotuntide:

“I now see the reason why Nigeria is like this.”

tripp___in:

“He no go dance to burna ke😂.”

De_confessor001:

“Nigerians sabi encourage bad behavior.. smh.”

Properties_by_susan:

“The choice of song 😂.”

Wawaboss2:

“This video was before the incident.”

chicavenue.official:

“Why did burna cave and let him go? Nigerians need to learn that there’s a price for defaming someone….always crying wolf but would run their mouths to no end.”

Video of Speed Darlington in handcuffs emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that hours after Speed Darlington was declared missing, a video of him in handcuffs surfaced online.

In the clip posted on celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut’s Instagram page and spotted by Legit.ng, Speedy was seen being led away from what appears to be his residence by some men.

Filmmaker Stanley Ontop also shared a post claiming that Akpi was in Abuja with the Special Tactical Squad.

