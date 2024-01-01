Kunle Remi has been trending on social media hours after he announced his wedding with pictures in 2024

The Nollywood actor was spotted in different poses with his wife, identified as Kiwi, whom he engaged to and marry in 2023

Popular celebrities in the entertainment industry and fans have since flooded the actor's page to congratulate him

Popular Nigerian Nollywood actor Kunle Remi left people talking on social media after he announced he had officially tied the knot with his heartthrob Tiwi.

Kunle Remi made the unexpected announcement via his Instagram page in the early hours of January 1, 2024.

Kunle Remi announces his wedding to Kiwi. Credit: @kunleremiofficial

The Anikulapo actor also put up adorable photos of himself and his wife, whom he engaged and married in 2023.

Kunle also prayed for his fans and admonished singles hoping to have the best partner to stay open and be expectant because the new year will bring celebration.

An extract from his post read:

"We pray that the divine ability to meet your person and begin the journey of a lifetime is yours. We know fully well that the Love God has for you will be the balm against hopelessness and searching to no end. We ask you to stay calm and open to God’s definition of the best for you."

See the picture Kunle Remi shared below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Kunle Remi

See some of the messages Legit.ng captured below:

falzthebahdguy:

"Maaaad ooo. Congratulations bro."

_kehindebankole:

"Finally. To hold gist is hard work . Now I can stop sweating. . Congratulations K."

alexxekubo:

"Congrats my bro."

omonioboli:

"Congratulations darling! This is a huge step! May God bless this union with things money can buy and things money can’t buy in Jesus name."

enioluwaofficial:

"What a great start to the year! Congratulations to you and yours! Blessings always, Amen!"

mofeduncan:

"Yes!!!!! Finally!!!! The cat is out the bag!! Congrats guys!!!! Love you guys!!!!"

