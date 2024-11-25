A Nigerian lady has shared a video explaining why the pastors left her wedding venue shortly after their arrival

According to the lady, the pastors were displeased with her husband's hairstyle and refused to go ahead with the wedding

Mixed reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users stormed the comments section to react

A Nigerian lady's wedding day took an unexpected turn when the pastors officiating the ceremony walked out in protest over the groom's hairstyle.

The incident, which left the bride and her family stunned, was shared in a video posted by the bride on TikTok.

Bride reacts after pastors left her wedding

The bride, identified as @missteecal0 on TikTok, recounted the events leading up to the pastors' dramatic exit.

According to her, the pastors had initially taken issue with the groom's cornrows, deeming them unacceptable for the wedding ceremony.

A compromise was reached, with the groom agreeing to style his hair in a jheri curl.

However, when the big day arrived, the groom's hair proved too long to style as agreed, prompting a last-minute solution of two cornrows.

The pastors, however, were unimpressed by the groom's new hairstyle and refused to proceed with the ceremony.

Despite pleas from the wedding planner and other guests, the pastors stood firm, ultimately abandoning the ceremony.

The incident left the bride and her family shocked and disappointed, with many taking to social media to express their outrage and disbelief at the pastors' actions.

In the bride's words

"They told my husband that it's not allowed to have cornrows on his head. So we eventually agreed to do something like a jheri curl on the hair. However, we discovered a day to the wedding that his hair was too long and it wasn't possible.

"On the day of the wedding, we loosened the hair to reveal the jheri curl but it didn't even form anything. So I asked my stylist to leave my hair and go and make his own hair. That was the fastest thing we can do. He made two cornrows and I called my dad to tell him what happened. My dad said okay, fine.

"We went for the joining. We did the registry part like you already saw. Time for church, I started wondering why haven't we started the ceremony? I was in the car and I saw my mum throwing hands and talking to my husband. My younger brother was just going from one place to another.

"He then came to tell me that the pasrors are refusing to go ahead with the ceremony cause the groom has two cornrows on his head. My event planner was begging, everyone was begging them. Eventually, my brother came to tell me that the pastors already left."

Reactions as pastors leave wedding ceremony

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their varying opinions.

@OmogeNaija said:

"Church wedding is really not that important sha, has your dad handed you over to him and his family? That's what matters the most biko. Congratulations on your wedding."

@Melvin Ravenclaw reacted:

"What is the pastor's business with his hair looking long or whatever???? na the hair she dey marry? shuuuuu."

@Ąäłiyaħ| said:

"You all saying is it not just hair, if it was a white man with a long hair will they do the same thing let’s be realistic na, Abi the picture of jesus they hang in churches is he bald??"

@Tumtum said:

"I’ll stand in front of that alter, hold my husband’s hand, we would close our eyes and pray and go to the reception."

@victoriavictory232 added:

"So basically I didn’t do church wedding I did trads & registry, but my husband willingly cut his 7yrs dreadlocks before meeting my family I didn’t ask him to, it’s just hair it’s has grown back."

