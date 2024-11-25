Mike Bimiloye has shared his take about female pastor who leave their husband and family just to attend ministerial duties

Evangelist Mike Bamiloye has shared his take about female ministers, who neglect their husbands and family in pursuit of ministerial work.

In a post on social media, he noted that such women will travel for months round the world, while their men will be 'cold or hot alone' at home.

According to him, such women will receive lavish treatment in hotels and suits, while their husband will be busy taking care of the local church at home.

He also mentioned that such men are usually left at the mercy of cousins, maids and family members, who take care of them.

In his post, the drama evangelist, who recently slammed ladies, said that if husbands of the women he was talking about try to stop them.

They will accuse the man of killing their calling. He also stated that such women will praise their husbands whenever they are preaching, not stating what was happening at home.

However, fans were not pleased with what the evangelist shared as they challenged him in the comment sections.

Recall that this is not the first time that Bamiloye will be slamming female ministers. A few years ago, he wrote a piece about them.

How fans reacted to Mike Bamiloye's post

Netizens reacted to the post shared by the evangelist. Here are some of the comments below:

@tolucci.ng:

"A reminder of old Mount Zion Movie - “Busy But Guilty”…God help us all."

@mjaygurl:

"The owner of my head got me."

@wunmi_izuagie:

"This reminded me of the Mount Zion movie, 'Busy But Guilty.' I write Christian romance novels with African characters, undiluted biblical principles, and happy ever afters."

@anumides

"Judges 4:4 And Deborah, a prophetess, the wife of Lapidoth, she judged Israel …. Deborah was successful in ministry because she was first ‘the wife’, whether we like it or not , a woman’s fist ministry is her home oooo. I know this because I’m also a woman in ministry and by God’s grace , I have a man that supports me but in all we do, wisdom in building our homes and marriages is key."

@evang_theresa_daniels:

"Why were they not going together? Why was it her alone? What type of vision excludes the husband?"

@sefesinteriors_

"The owner of my head."

@stptravelsandtours:

"It's both ways. Lesson of the day, be considerate of your spouse in any decision you make or take."

@lillian.supo:

"But nobody says this when it’s the man that goes for months on retreats, for the sake of his “calling and ministry”, and the woman is praised as a good woman who is keeping her home? I don’t understand. Are we forgetting the calling of Deborah, whose own purpose was highlighted over her husband’s? Someone genuinely explain to me bc I’m confused why there’s a problem when the wife is doing it, but nobody bats an eye when it’s a man

@mercy_oladapo_adebayo:

"Sir, this also happens to women mostly whose husbands are into ministry. Let us not be one sided . Women are feeling attacked more. Marriage should be balanced regardless of whether is the man or woman. Just my honest opinion."

@cartonbox_packaging_printing:

"Yes families well being should also be considered and non of the party should suffer loneliness. There’s a need for work life balance."

