It was a Mavin family affair as Ayra Starr received a cake and bouquet from her colleague and friend, Rema

The singer, who recently released her sophomore album 'TYIT21" shared the cute post via her Instagram page

On the cake were the words "Congrats Ayra on your new album" written in red, while the background was designed in white

Ayra is truly having the time of her life. The singer, who recently launched her second album, is in the news after receiving gifts from her colleague, Rema.

Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, widely known as Ayra Starr, received a sweet gesture from her friend and label mate, Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema.

Singer Rema celebrates his colleague, Ayra, for her album. Credit: @ayrasrarr, @heisrema

Source: Instagram

Could Ayra Starr and Rema be dating?

Fans have noted via the comments section that Rema's gesture towards Ayra was really sweet.

There have been rumours that the duo may secretly be in a romantic relationship. However, the music stars have refuted such claims during interviews.

See Ayra's cake from Rema below:

It will be recalled that the music sensation recently launched her album, The Year I Turned 21, at a listening party in Lagos. The private event had her mum, Don Jazzy, and people who matter in the industry present.

Reactions trail Rema's gift to Ayra

Legit.ng put together some reactions below:

@47kasz:

"Chai see thoughtfulness."

@Deyvxxd_:"

"Bruh a Proper G."

@Tommyleewiz:

"So you’re telling me thats not Ata rodo?"

@sheymanishere:

"Family thing."

@Niffwizzy15:

"This is cute."

@abazwhyllzz:

"Mavinnnss family."

@LeePonpo:

"Wetin she go do with the flowers after the celebration? Will they throw it away or keep it?"

@Junnynba1:

"Dude be moving like a lova boy… just knack and go gee."

@moe4dem:

"Rema suppose dey chop ayra start."

Ayra and mum at singer’s listening party

A video of fast-rising music star Ayra and her mother sharing a warm hug caught the attention of netizens.

Ayra Starr held her listening party on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Lagos. Many music lovers and Mavin crew members attended.

Although the singer's choice of outfit concerned many, the video she made with her mum warmed the hearts of netizens.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng