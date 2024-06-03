Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy explained better about viral photos of his signee, Ayra Starr, with a mystery man

The series of stunning photographs shared by the fast-rising artist brought up many interesting discussions about her love life

The Mavin Records CEO had to step in to clarify the widespread speculation, which left many in disbelief

Mavins Record Boss Michael Ajere, better known as Don Jazzy, has spoken out about the recent rumours surrounding his signee Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr.

The fast-rising artist spurred a frenzy online with a series of shared pictures of herself and a young-looking man whose facial identity was hidden.

Don Jazzy reveals identity of mystery man in Ayra Starr's recent pictures. Credit: @donjazzy, @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Many people had assumed that the man was her partner, as the songstress' love life has remained an unsolved mystery.

However, Don Jazzy has dispelled the rumour by revealing the identity of the unknown man said to be the well-known American R&B artist Giveon Dezmann Evans, also known simply as Giveon.

Reacting to the buzz, Don Jazzy wrote:

"No be only Mystery. Abeg na Giveon be that o.”

See his remark below:

Don Jazzy's remark spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kiskerel:

"Them nova download album na why."

fabtouchskincare_spa:

"Abeg we still need to know who Giveon is."

thatgirl_janella:

"Funny how people don't know Giveon ......lol ...na only portable una know....smh."

freeskin_remedie:

"Arya daddy say Not TODAY and not with MINE."

thrifty_genie:

"Why he cast am like dat."

fabulousesthy:

"Lmao she even tagged him and I’m wondering how they didn’t see it."

di_el24:

"I listen to this song repeatedly every single dayyy."

_e.n.a.m.o.r:

"Ayra and Giveon; Such a pleasant sight!!! Can't wait for the official video."

Rick Ross speaks about working with Ayra Starr

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Rick Ross gushing over Nigerian songstress Ayra Starr and how much he wishes to work with her.

In the viral clip, the American rapper gave Ayra a special shoutout, noting that he looks forward to meeting her the next time he is in Nigeria.

This confession about his love for Ayra Starr's work came months after she had dropped a remix of her song Bloody Samaritan featuring veteran pop singer Brandy.

Source: Legit.ng