Video of Arya Starr and Mum at Singer’s Listening Party Warms Hearts: "Mama Looks Young"
- A video of fast-rising music star Ayra and her mother sharing a warm hug caught the attention of netizens
- Ayra Starr held her listening party on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Lagos and had many music lovers and Mavin crew members in attendance
- Although the singer's choice of outfit had many concerned, the video she made with her mum warmed the hearts of netizens
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Oyinkansola Aderigbigbe, professionally known as Ayra Starr, has had a fantastic career. The singer held her album listening party for her sophomore project, 'The Year I Turned 21' in Lagos.
Music lovers and executives, the Mavin record boss, and many others were in attendance. Ayra's mum also graced the occasion, which sparked many mixed reactions.
Netizens criticise Ayra's mum
The video of Ayra Starr and her mum attracted many comments as some compared the music star's beauty to that of her mum.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
While DJ Big N and some of the singer's fans showered love on her mum for being so gorgeous, others blasted her for allowing her daughter to wear a raunchy outfit.
Nonetheless, the minority thought she had come of age and should be allowed to wear whatever she deemed fit.
Watch the video of Ayra Starr and her mum below:
Legit.ng recalls reporting that the pop star's 2024 hit song, 'Commas,' surpassed 40 million streams on Spotify. The feat was even more weighty, considering she was the first to do it.
Nigerians react to Ayra and her mum's video
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@symply_beautiana:
"Why do nigerians like comparing people by using words like; your mum fine pass you. You sister fine pass you. You can compliment the person without making unnecessary comparison.We still have long way to go when it comes to cracking jokes."
@celebrity_cheffavour:
"I’m convinced that don jazzy is g@y."
@joodihth
"The 3 are gossiping my ayra star.I know what they are saying."
@richyrachel:
"3 ladies behind were obviously gusting about her outfit."
@babnaasky:
"Mummy try dey talk to ayerestar o."
@nosadongen47:
"Both don jazzy and Ayrs star mama they are irresponsible for not telling her she is n@ked."
@dj_ejabs:
"Her mum is stunning but Ayra star is beautiful."
@wonda.24:
"There is a stage you will reach in life, even your parents will tolerate anything from you just to make you happy."
Ayra rocks raunchy outfit to album party
Ayra has always been criticised for wearing her 'Sabi Girl' clothes, and her outfit for her album listening party was no exception.
Spotify hosted guests at the singer's private album listening party in Victoria Island, Lagos.
Legit.ng reported that while some commented on her sitting position, others wondered if she was wearing underwear.
Tiwa Savage gushes over junior colleague Ayra Starr, advises her on her provocative style: "Make it shorter"
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng