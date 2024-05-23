A video of fast-rising music star Ayra and her mother sharing a warm hug caught the attention of netizens

Ayra Starr held her listening party on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Lagos and had many music lovers and Mavin crew members in attendance

Although the singer's choice of outfit had many concerned, the video she made with her mum warmed the hearts of netizens

Oyinkansola Aderigbigbe, professionally known as Ayra Starr, has had a fantastic career. The singer held her album listening party for her sophomore project, 'The Year I Turned 21' in Lagos.

Music lovers and executives, the Mavin record boss, and many others were in attendance. Ayra's mum also graced the occasion, which sparked many mixed reactions.

Ayra Starr hugged her mum tightly at her listening party. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Netizens criticise Ayra's mum

The video of Ayra Starr and her mum attracted many comments as some compared the music star's beauty to that of her mum.

While DJ Big N and some of the singer's fans showered love on her mum for being so gorgeous, others blasted her for allowing her daughter to wear a raunchy outfit.

Nonetheless, the minority thought she had come of age and should be allowed to wear whatever she deemed fit.

Watch the video of Ayra Starr and her mum below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the pop star's 2024 hit song, 'Commas,' surpassed 40 million streams on Spotify. The feat was even more weighty, considering she was the first to do it.

Nigerians react to Ayra and her mum's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@symply_beautiana:

"Why do nigerians like comparing people by using words like; your mum fine pass you. You sister fine pass you. You can compliment the person without making unnecessary comparison.We still have long way to go when it comes to cracking jokes."

@celebrity_cheffavour:

"I’m convinced that don jazzy is g@y."

@joodihth

"The 3 are gossiping my ayra star.I know what they are saying."

@richyrachel:

"3 ladies behind were obviously gusting about her outfit."

@babnaasky:

"Mummy try dey talk to ayerestar o."

@nosadongen47:

"Both don jazzy and Ayrs star mama they are irresponsible for not telling her she is n@ked."

@dj_ejabs:

"Her mum is stunning but Ayra star is beautiful."

@wonda.24:

"There is a stage you will reach in life, even your parents will tolerate anything from you just to make you happy."

Ayra rocks raunchy outfit to album party

Ayra has always been criticised for wearing her 'Sabi Girl' clothes, and her outfit for her album listening party was no exception.

Spotify hosted guests at the singer's private album listening party in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Legit.ng reported that while some commented on her sitting position, others wondered if she was wearing underwear.

