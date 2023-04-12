Talented Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, is once again in the news over the nature of her relationship with fellow singer, Rema

A video made the rounds online of Ayra vibing and singing along to Rema’s part in Victony’s Soweto, and it got people talking

A number of netizens wondered if Ayra Starr and Rema are dating or are at least into each other

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has once again raised speculations that she has a special kind of relationship with fellow singer, Rema.

Taking to her official TikTok page, the Celestial Being star shared a video of herself jamming to a Nigerian song.

New Ayra Starr video sparks dating rumours with Rema.

Source: Instagram

In the video, the Sability crooner was seen listening and singing along to Rema’s part in Victony’s hit song, Soweto.

Ayra Starr made hand gestures as she vibed to the music.

See the heartwarming video below:

Video of Ayra Starr vibing to Rema's song sparks dating rumours

As expected, the video soon went viral on other social media platforms and raised a series of interesting comments from netizens. Some of them wondered if Ayra Starr and Rema were dating.

Read some of their reactions below:

__chukwu4pf:

“Em fit dey date lowkee o.”

heisreeky:

“Lol, iykyk.”

tegasbeatz:

“Normal she and Rema dey reason dem self.”

big_5ve:

“This girl and rema are into something.”

ck_lala77:

“Omalichanwa❤️ @ayrastarr Omo this babe dey game .”

myplacebarperth:

“Celestial Being .”

