Nigerians are so happy about a recent video of American rapper 21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph

In the viral clip, the American music rapper was seen singing along to Burna Boy's 'On the Low' word for word

This got music lovers shocked as they wondered how he could calmly memorize the song's lyrics

In several instances, foreign musicians have been caught singing Nigerian songs verbatim. This is the same way Nigerians love American musicians and those from other countries as well.

Similarly, American rapper Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, widely known as 21 Savage, was on Instagram live with his fans when the song 'On the Low' by multi-award-winning singer Burna Boy came on.

Rapper 21 savage sings Burna Boy's song, 'On the low' on IG Live. Credit: @burnaboygram, @21savage

To the surprise of many, the rapper sang every part of the song without stuttering.

Social media users gushed over his IG live and showered praises on him. Some critics have even opined that 21 Savage was seeking another collaboration with the singer.

In 2019, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, released On the Low off his African Giant album.

Watch 21 Savage's video below:

It will be recalled that the singer was also recently on IG live singing Mavin signee Ayra Starr's 'Commas' word for word.

Nigerians react to video of 21 savage singing 'On the Low'

@AmazenBlac:

"Word for word keh."

@JiddaGram:

"21 na werey."

@iamaleshinloye1:

"ODG to the world."

@lota_king3:

"After Wizkid na burna."

@JideWestwood:

"21 is a real one, he really tried lol."

@Dah_Saint001:

"He’s officially Outsider."

@joshkinng:

"afro beats is here to stay."

@wasiuja64385220:

"Check the live comment section dem no know burna there r also feeling the beat and drum from the music."

@Deyvxxd_:

"Naija boy."

Doja Cat Greeting 21 Savage in Yoruba

The Yoruba culture is gradually becoming global as more foreign artists continue imitating its norms.

A video of American singer Doja Cat and rapper 21 Savage exchanging greetings in Yoruba while on Adin Ross' livestream has gone viral.

The American songstress was heard saying to the rapper, "Bawo Ni", which is a Yoruba way of saying how are you while the rapper replied with Alaafia.

