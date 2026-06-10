A Nigerian lady went viral on social media after sharing her experience in school and the reason for her expulsion

She linked the incident to her roommate and revealed how her roommate confessed about the wrongdoing on graduation day

Social media users who came across the post did not hesitate to share their various opinions in the comments

A Nigerian lady recounted a painful experience that altered the course of her academic journey and left her emotionally scarred for years.

The lady revealed that she was expelled from university during her final year over an incident she maintained she did not commit.

Expelled university student shares details of what transpired. Photo credit: @yllmeetsprinda/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Expelled student shares sad experience

According to her, the matter was linked to unauthorised access to school examination records through her student portal.

She shared the story on TikTok through an account that carried the handle @yllmeetsprinda.

According to her, campus security arrived at her hostel early one morning and took her to the department office, where a lecturer confronted her with allegations of tampering with results.

The evidence presented pointed to her login details, device and access time, which made it appear as though she was responsible.

Despite her denial, the institution suspended her and her academic progress ended abruptly just before graduation.

She shared how her relationship with her roommate played a central role in the incident.

The two ladies had lived together and shared notes, meals and personal discussions.

The lady trusted her roommate enough to keep login information within their shared space.

When the accusation surfaced, her roommate offered comfort and assured her that the truth would eventually come out.

Expelled university student explains how roommate confessed. Photo credit: @yllmeetsprinda/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The lady held onto that hope as months passed, but no resolution came and she returned home in distress.

The turning point came on the day her former classmates graduated.

She went back to campus to collect her belongings and encountered her roommate, who was dressed for the ceremony and celebrating with others.

During a private conversation, the roommate broke down and admitted that she was the one who had used the login details repeatedly to pass a course she struggled with.

She confessed that she remained silent when investigations began and allowed her friend to face the punishment alone. This revelation left the lady heartbroken.

She explained that for a long time she blamed herself, only to discover that someone she trusted had watched her lose her final year while she proceeded with her own graduation.

In her words:

"I was expelled in my final year for something I didn't do and my roommate confessed on graduation day. My name is Deborah. And this is one of those stories I still struggle to talk about. It happened in my final year at university. Everything was going normal. Project work, lectures, stress, the usual final year life. My roommate and I were close. Not best friends, but close enough to trust each other. We shared everything. Notes. Food. Secrets. At least I thought so. One morning, I woke up to loud knocking on our door. Campus security. I was confused. Before I could even ask anything, they asked me to come with them. I remember laughing because I thought it was a mistake. But when I got to the department office, everything changed. A lecturer was there. Angry. And they said something that made my legs weak.

“Someone accessed and changed exam records using your login details.”

"I nearly dropped. Because I knew I didn’t do anything. But my school portal had been used. From my account. On a night I was physically in my room. At first I denied it. But then they showed evidence. Login time. Device. IP address. Everything pointed to me. Nobody believed me. Not even my closest friends. Because on paper, it was “my account.” Within a week, I was suspended. Final year. Just like that. My life collapsed. I cried for days. I couldn’t even explain it properly anymore because nobody wanted to listen. My roommate comforted me. She said: “Don’t worry, the truth will come out.” I believed her. I really did. But nothing came out. Weeks turned into months. I lost classes. Lost exams. Lost my confidence. I went home a different person. My parents were devastated. My mother didn’t even know what to say. Then something unexpected happened. On graduation day, the same set I was supposed to be part of I went back to campus to pick up my belongings. I didn’t plan to attend anything.

"I just wanted to leave quietly. That was when I saw her. My roommate. Dressed for graduation. Happy. Smiling. Taking pictures. Living the life I was supposed to have. I almost left immediately. But she saw me. And came over. At first, she was acting normal. Too normal. Then she asked me something strange: “Are you okay?” I laughed. Because I didn’t know what else to do. Then she said: “I think you should know something.” I immediately felt my chest tighten. We went somewhere quiet. And she started crying. Guys, She confessed. She told me everything. She was the one who used my login. Not once. Several times. Because she was trying to pass a course she was failing. And when things got serious, she stayed quiet. She let me take the blame. Let me lose everything. Let me get expelled. While she graduated. I couldn’t even shout. I just sat there shaking. Because for a whole year, I blamed myself. When it was her. When I finally asked her why. She said something I will never forget: “I didn’t think they would expel you. I just needed to pass.” That sentence. That one sentence. Till today, I still don’t know what hurts more. Losing my final year. Or realizing someone I trusted watched it happen."

Reactions as lady shares experience with roommate

TikTok who saw the post reacted with sympathy and shared their views in the comments section, describing the story as heartbreaking and unfair.

@preshy said:

"I no fit trust any body oo as I enter school now I no get friends self."

@Judith Alpha said:

"I sha don prepare my mind say anytime I ready for school I no dey find roommates."

@cherish commented:

"I don't believe any body e even my sisters, I remember when I ask my sister a strange question only her answer shoke me."

@♡QUEEN_M♡ added:

"That's why I do change my password to my portal every semester ajeh cus I no trust anybody sorry dear I feel ur pains cus isn't easy at all."

See the post below:

Covenant University student escapes expulsion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Covenant University 100-level student explained an incident that almost got her expelled.

She mentioned that she left her room to brush her teeth and have her bath when she suddenly heard an announcement.

Source: Legit.ng