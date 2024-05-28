Nigerian singer Ayra Star recently made a stirring revelation about her upcoming album during an interview

The teenage sensation spoke about having two of Nigeria's hottest Afrofusion artists, Seyi Vibez and Asake, on her album despite the beef between them

During the conversation, Ayra Starr noted that she's a huge fan of both singers and doesn't care about the presumed competition between them

Renowned Afrobeats artist Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, was recently on the Beats 99.9 FM's morning drive.

While on the show, Ayra Starr opened up about her upcoming album and how many artists she featured.

Ayra Starr recently shared how she got Seyi Vibez and Asake to feature on her upcoming album. Photo credit: @ayrastarr/@seyi_vibez/@asakemusic

During the interview, Ayra revealed how she got two of Nigeria's hottest Afrofusion stars to feature on her album despite their presumed beef.

She also spoke about meeting Rihanna and knowing she makes the music the American pop star would love.

Why I featured Asake & Seyi Vibez - Ayra

Ayra Starr shared with The Beatz that she is a huge fan of both Seyi Vibez and Asake's type of music.

The Mavins record label signing noted that she is big on sonic sounds and doesn't know about the alleged rift between Asake and Seyi Vibez.

She noted that she loves Different Pattern by Seyi Vibez and really wanted to make something like it, which is why she reached out to the Flakky crooner.

Ayra Starr noted that Seyi Vibez gave her a verse for their song together in less than three days.

She also talked about working with Asake and how quickly he responded to her when she reached out to him.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Yung Duu had advised Ayra Starr to feature Seyi Vibez on one of her new tracks.

Watch the interview below:

Reactions trail Ayra Starr's interview

See some of the comments that trailed her interview:

@ogbefore:

"Na ur papa u de call the second one."

@offixalmanson:

"Why did she call davido the second Ds crazy."

@femiajilomoto:

"Ft with seyi vibez is."

@ogbefore:

"Devils go finish ur Toto."

@ayinde_2323:

"Seyi vibez's verse was fire."

@sazhairsluxury:

"Ayra is massive."

@babatundefagbola:

"SOA for life."

@yusufera_04:

"Seyi send his verse quick."

@k1ng_jive:

"Need a deluxe version and Jive on it."

@geovicman:

"I like everything about this girl. I just hope she doesn't change with time and if at all, I wish for the best version of herself."

@yusufera_04:

"This gal bre**t dey enter my eye."

@itepucourage5:

"Calling Davido the second one, e be like u dey craze."

Rick Ross speaks about working with Ayra Starr

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Rick Ross gushing over Nigerian songstress Ayra Starr and how much he wishes to work with her.

In the viral clip, the American rapper gave Ayra a special shoutout, noting that he looks forward to meeting her the next time he is in Nigeria.

This confession about his love for Ayra Starr's work came months after she had dropped a remix of her song Bloody Samaritan featuring veteran pop singer Brandy.

