Popular Nigerian teen comedian Emmanuella caught the attention of netizens recently following her comment online

Recall that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko trended as they marked five years of marriage

The teenage comic creator, who was once rumoured to be engaged to Ned, made headlines over the goodwill message she sent to the wealthy couple

Nigerian teen comedian Emmanuella Samuel raised eyebrows online as she recently drooled over Regina Daniels' 5th marriage anniversary to her billionaire husband, Prince Ned Nwoko.

Legit.ng previously reported that the movie star buzzed the internet with videos and pictures of the lush anniversary dinner she had with her boo.

Emmanuella raised eyebrows with message to Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko amid their anniversary. Credit: @emmanuellamakrangelcomedy, @regina.daniels

She also went as far as sending a stern message to those slamming her union with the elderly man.

Young Emmanuella, who previously made news for allegedly accepting Ned's marriage proposal, commented on the movie star's post with a couple of heart emojis.

A ridiculous netizen asked if she was interested in old rich men. The Instagram page identified as @not.aplicable wrote:

"@officialemmanuella You sef dey find rich old man?"

Emmanuella reacts to Regina Daniels wedding anniversary video. Credit: @regina.daniels

Emmanuella denies proposal to Ned Nwoko

The child star caused a buzz after she finally addressed rumours about her and billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko.

Over time, some social media users had been peddling rumours that Nwoko had been proposing marriage to the little girl at the time she was 11-year-old girl

One fan took things a step further on the child comedian’s official Facebook page by asking if it is true that her family are already submitting marriage list to Ned Nwoko.

The Facebook user with the name Peace Samuel wrote:

“Rumors ooo, I don't know how truth it is that Ned Nwoko is already receiving marriage list from your parents. Pls if it true bby girl please don't spoil your future. U don't know what marriage is. I love you Soo much and will always wish the best for you.”

Emanuella then took to the comment section to react to the fan’s post. The young girl shut down the claims and called it fake news. She wrote:

“Fake news ma. Thanks.”

Emanuella drives truck

In viral video In other news, Legit.ng reported that Emanuella recently posted a video where she was seen driving a black truck on her Instagram page.

The young girl who built a house for her mother wore a serious look as she took over the wheel and drove away at high speed.

The teenager, who makes funny jokes and content, accompanied her post on social media with a smiling emoji, and fans couldn't help but react to how she drove the big truck.

