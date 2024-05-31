Nigerian actress Regina Daniels captured the admiration of many as she revealed the comfort she was enjoying in her marriage

The mum of two appreciated her billionaire husband for all the love he has shown during their first five years of marriage

The talented movie star further sent a strong message to her naysayers, spurring reactions online

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels is still basking in the joy of her five-year union with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The young mum of two and her politician spouse celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on May 28, a stunning moment for fans and internet users.

Regina Daniels speaks on genuine love with Ned Nwoko. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In a recent update, she raved about how she has enjoyed her matrimonial home for the first five years despite the side talks surrounding it.

Regina pointed out that naysayers and lovers can say all they want, but the truth of her marital journey with the senator would still be visible.

"My 5years anniversary dinner date was amazing. I will not trade this 5years of genuine love for anything. The absolute best 5years of my life was worth it. Naysayers can say, lovers can say, the truth remains…. We will still be here ijn …. AMEN !!!"

The movie star also shared lovey-dovey moments from their wedding anniversary dinner.

Watch her video below:

Regina Daniels spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

barbitto_int:

"Congrats babe...your husband understands and loves you."

gifted95kelly_blessed:

"Happy 5th year anniversary to you both."

patience__havillah:

"Ina Nneamaka my Nigeria Barbi with the touch of an African mother keep the fire. I love you my lookalike just so you know."

ricks_multibuy_:

"I thank God say I nor follow Nigerians criticize u then, well any actress I love can never do wrong in my eyes happy anniversary Lady G."

blessinginansjoe:

"I recall when they were speaking ill of you, but now the same people are praising you! Oh, Lady G, please throw some pepper into their eyes! This says it all. Happy anniversary, dear!"

trclothingatelier_:

"Wetin Naysayers wey never chop wan talk? ‍♀️ Happy Anniversary."

ihemenancy:

"The most important thing is that you are happy. happy anniversary."

Laila Charani gives fans a view of Ned Nwoko's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Regina Daniels’ Moroccan co-wife, Laila Charani, gave fans on social media a tour of their billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko’s mansion.

Laila shared a rare video showing the different impressive parts of what they called their family home.

The video showed Ned Nwoko’s love for nature, seeing as the house had a lot of greenery, a mini-zoo, a golf course, plush Moroccan-themed interiors, a swimming pool, a tennis court, and more.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng