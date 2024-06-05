May Edochie, the first wife of Nigerian actor Yul Edochie, gave her fans and followers a reason to smile recently

The mother of three was spotted on one of the busiest roads in Lagos as she had a warm conversation with a handsome young man

The video that has since gone viral saw the hard-working businesswoman interlocking her hands with the male friend, igniting reactions online

The mum of three was spotted on a busy roadside along with the male counterpart, identified as Chris Ezenwa, CEO of Zandas Beauty & Fragrance, with whom she is currently their brand ambassador.

May Edochie hung out with male friend. Credit: @mayyul_edochie

Source: Instagram

The businesswoman couldn't contain her joy after she saw a towering billboard display her compelling photo as she modelled for Zandas. She shared the good news with her fans and followers.

In the viral clip, May Edochie was ecstatic to see the billboard on Kingsway Road in Ikoyi, one of the bustling streets of Lagos.

The video saw the different times May and the brand CEO exchanged pleasantries and held out each other's hands to discuss for a while.

Somewhere before the clip ended, the elegant woman hugged the businessman in appreciation for their contract.

Nigerians react to May Yul Edochie's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Renuel Nyame:

"Is the gentle hug and the gentle holding of the hands for me. Aawwn I love how babyish you are feeling. We love you and love Zandas too."

sharonbensonofficial:

"This is beautiful ur joy makes me happy."

rytaddiva:

"Is my beautiful queen reaction for me like is the baby in her glowing but my queen make I type weti Dey my mind sorry who slap me from behind as I just Dey use imagination wound myself so much love this for you Beautiful baba God twale keeping soaring in God Devine purpose."

Chioma Ozonna Chiedozie:

"I have watched severally. Oh my what a good morning I'm having. Eating Ukwa and watching this blood tonic video lolI don't think this handheld for long is ordinary, God please answer my prayers on this precious soul and shame her enem!es Baddest influencer with the baddest odogwu MD."

Chigerem Patience Ibeh Okpaleke:

"I am so happy with/for you Queen of Hearts. More blessings jareI just said lemme add that the hand holding part gave me butterflies in my belly."

Amebokitchen:·

"The queen and her handsome MD. I can't wait for the divorce with that yeye ex of yours to happen so that you can freely mingle and possibly get married to someone who is more handsome, richer, reasonable and to a Godly man that wouldn't treat you like your ex. I will keep praying for you queen and I know that millions of Nigerians and non-Nigerians are also praying for you. Go girl. Keep being happy."

Chikabrie Ngonadi:

"This one made my day, the holding hands part bring out butterflies in my belly."

May Edochie signs 2 deals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rita Edochie showed her unwavering support for May Edochie.

The veteran actress shared a clip of May signing a mega contract with a medical company as she is set to be their ambassador.

Rita Edochie also revealed that the deal with the medical centre is May Edochie's third mega-deal signing in a matter of days.

