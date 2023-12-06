Emmanuella has made a post to inform her fans that she has indeed come of age

In the video, she was seen in a black truck driving at high speed to the surprise of fans

She didn't caption the post but she greeted her fans and her face looked very serious

Teen comedian Emmanuella Samuel has shown that she is no longer the small girl most of her fans know.

She posted a video where she was seen driving a black truck on her Instagram page and she didn't give any caption than to say good morning to her followers.

Emmanuella drives a truck in viral video. Photo credit @emmanuellamarkangelcomedy

Source: Instagram

The young girl who built a house for her mother was looking so serious as she took over the wheel and drove away at high speed.

The girl who makes funny jokes and contents accompanied her post on social media with a smiling emoji and fans couldn't help but react to the way she drove the big truck.

See Emmanuella driving a truck here:

Fans react to the video of Emmanuella driving a truck

Reactions have trailed the video where the comedian was seen driving a black truck. Here are some of the comments below.

@wisdomm__w:

"Small pikin of yesterday don Dey drive truck."

@oluwafavoured_1:

"Na u b sugar mummy fr ur school even ur teachers go like b ur sugar boys."

@asmeeeyy___:

"Omo and I still Dey struggle to sabi bicycle omooo."

@kingsgoldcomedy:

"Who put u inside trailer ."

@de_ice_man:

"Omo big gel."

@barristernatural:

"Can you drive."

@chama7419:

"Am looking for a wife material to marry Emmanuella. I am in the US. Are you ready Emmanualla?"

@infinity_boss79:

"So you wan even drive you no look for your size na truck wey wrestlers dey drive you go carry."

@lasbonfx:

"Na lie no be you drive the car. Oya prove me wrong."

@dotkay2010:

"She’s old enough to drive now. You are all very old ."

