A video of teen skit maker Emanuella taking a walk with a photographer is trending on social media

Emanuella, who was spotted holding what looked like a car key, exuded confidence with her walking steps

The video has stirred reactions from many of her fans and supporters as they gushed about her growth

Nigerian teen comedian and skit maker Emmanuella Samuel, known as Emanuella, has left people talking over a new video of her that recently emerged online.

The video, which has since gone viral, showed the Mark Angel comedy actress, walking with a videographer while conversing with him in her uncle's house.

However, several netizens couldn't help but react to her walking step and the confident gestures she displayed in the video.

Others were quick to point out the car keys in her hand as they gush over her impressive growth over the years.

Recall that Emanuella was recently in the news over her message to Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko on their 5th wedding anniversary.

Netizens react to Emanualla's videos

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

appleofcanada:

"So this girl later fine."

iamlarrygaga:

"This girl don really grow o, God wetin I dey use Mai life do."

otoabasiiimeh:

"You no see car key for her hand?"

Emi_bibe:

"She's in millions na, this girl go for things, let's just wait."

Ahlexmoralex:

“This is not my real face o”. I never build house buy car She don dey do shakara. I still never build house buy car."

0Chynese:

"Dey there dey play with your life dey think time dey."

Emanuella drives truck

Legit,ng previously reported that the teen skit maker posted a video where she was seen driving a black truck.

Emanuella wore a serious look as she took over the wheel and drove away at high speed.

The teenager, who makes funny jokes and content, accompanied her post on social media with a smiling emoji, and fans couldn't help but react to how she drove the big truck.

