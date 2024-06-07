A video of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko jumping on a TikTok challenge goes viral

In the viral clip, the couple shared salient truths about their relationship and marriage that most people don't know about

Regina revealed in the clip that Ned Nwoko was the one who said I love you first, while she's the one who eats the most

A viral clip of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko, spending quality husband and wife moments together has left many in awe.

The couple recently jumped on a viral TikTok Who-did-what-first challenge, and the trending clips' results have stirred mixed reactions on social media.

A video of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko doing a TikTok challenge together goes viral. Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels revealed some of her husband's strong suits and some of hers during the challenge.

She also shared who first expressed their interest in being in a relationship between them.

Who said I love You first?

While on the challenge, the couple revealed who said "I Love You" in their relationship. Regina Daniels also revealed that Ned Nwoko loves cleaning and keeping his environment sparkling.

The actress, however, shared that he hubby loves sleeping and is always the first to hit the bed at night.

Regina also revealed that she's the one who loves to eat the most between them. She also shared that she's the most annoying person in the relationship and is likelier to start an argument.

Legit.ng recalls recently reporting that Regina Daniels celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Regina Daniel and Ned's challenge

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the clip and gathered by Legit.ng:

