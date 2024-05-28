Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko brought some warmth to the internet with the celebration of their wedding anniversary

The celebrated lovebirds revealed that May 2 made it 5 years of their togetherness in marriage

A video shared on their pages saw an excited Ned all smiles as his lovely wife sat on his lap for some snapshots

May 28, marks a very special day in the lives of Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko as they celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary today.

Regina and her beau made a joint post on social media to announce their progress in their journey of marital bliss.

In a captivating video that left many swooning, the couple revealed their delight of being complimented by each other and assured themselves of more years of companionship.

They also thank God for the tenacity to move on in their marital journey.

“Happy 5th anniversary, my love. It has indeed been a remarkable 5 years of marital bliss with so much to show for it. We give all glory to God and pray for many more years to celebrate in love, peace, care, and respect. Our home is indeed blessed.

Celebrities and fans celebrate Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko

mercyjohnsonokojie:

"Many more years sweetheart❤️ May you always be happy."

princessjecoco:

"Happy anniversary darling."

whandie_gal:

"My Lady G. I am soooo happy for u. I love u and I pray God enrich and bless this bond."

vivyan.gabriel:

"Sooo beautiful, God bless your home forever Gee ❤️❤️❤️ cheers to love , peace and respect baby."

zaraleinadsignature:

"Many more Happiness, wealth and good health to you and yours ❤️ Happy marriage Anniversary My Queen."

official_emmanuelson:

"Daddy and daughter moment… blissful to see.

rich_minded_._:

"5 years ago she was condemned, now she is congratulated this will teach many of you things about life .. congratulations dear."

