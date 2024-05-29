It has been said that looking good is good business and some women have taken this statement to another level

Aside from turning up in boss chic outfits, some Nigerian corporate gurus have struck a chord in the nerves of their followers

This listicle espouses how some female boardroom gurus take fashion the same way they make perfect business decisions

There is no limit to who can make fashion statements and corporate women have since shown that they can also give style inspiration.

Women like Ibikun Awosika, Mary Akpbome, and Dr Adaora Umeoji epitomise hard work and excellence.

Over the years, they have built their careers to impressive heights. This listicle focuses on how they balance their jobs with their daunting fashion tastes.

1. Shade Okoya loves exquisite outfits

The managing director of Eleganza Group, Shade Okoya, is one fashionista who does not miss it when it comes to rocking sassy outfits.

Being a mother of four does not limit her fashion sense as she slays in English and traditional outfits that make many gush at her.

Her excellent decision making skills is not in doubt as she has been able to lead the company successfully over the years.

2. Ibukun Awosika embraces gorgeous outfits

Mrs Ibikun Awosika is the founder of The Chair Centre Group, first feamle chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, a mentor, and a pastor of Fountain of Life Church.

She dresses according to the demands of the occasion. She can be caught wearing a two-piece suit at corporate events and there is not a hindrance to the colours she rocks.

Her traditional outfits are usually peng and can be seen on her at other events and in church. The 61-year-old business executive describes herself as a Jesus girl and wears Christianity like a badge of honour.

She is married to Mr Abiodun Awosika and they are blessed with three sons.

3. Mary Akpobome dazzles in trendy attire

Dressing simply and looking classy is the trademark of Mary Akpobome, a bank executive with over two decades of work experience.

She previously worked with Citizens International Bank (now Enterprise Bank Limited, Nigeria) and Bank PHB (now Keystone Bank). Presently, she is a pioneer executive director of Heritage Banking Company Limited.

The beautiful banking guru is the wife of veteran comedian Atunyota Akpobome, aka Ali Baba.

She is an embodiment of beauty and style and knows how to combine her colours. Her makeup is usually mild and she is a not a fan of flashy colours.

Some months ago, she welcomed a set of triplets with her husband and the dedication ceremony had several celebrities in attendance. The outfit she wore for the memorable occasion proved her love for fashion.

4. Adaora Umeoji shows class in fabulous outfits

The managing director of Zenith Bank, Dr. Adaora Umeoji, is a definition of beauty with brains. She knows her onions and have put in the work to bag her the role as the first female MD of the financial institution.

Though she is known to rock her red outfits with grace, she has also worn other colours. She complements her outfits with luxurious hair and mild makeup that added to her beauty.

Her earrings are not always flashy but they still made a statement in her outfits.

5. Jennifer Obayuwana loves classy dresses

Jennifer Obayuwana is the daughter of John Obayuwana, the managing director of Polo Limited, a company that deals with luxurious goods.

Her fashion sense is top-notch and she is a lover of colours and she infuses it in the different kinds of outfits she rocks.

She works closely with her father and manages the business. In a bid to increase her knowledge, she participated in the programme - Risk Management for Corporate Leaders at Harvard Business School in the United States.

Her style is classy and h=she loves to make statements with her expensive hair. She also places focus on the shoes she wears and she can never be caught un-fresh.

