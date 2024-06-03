A Nigerian lady rejoiced as her sister achieved the distinguished honour of graduating with a first-class from law school

Captured in the footage, the sister, adorned in her legal robes, made her way towards the woman, and they shared a fleeting embrace before posing together for photographs

The lady revealed that she stood out as the sole graduate from Ambrose Alli University to have secured a first-class distinction in law school

Lady graduates with first class. Photo credit: @officialkids_cartel.nig

Source: TikTok

The woman explained that her sister was the only graduate from Ambrose Alli University to earn a first-class degree in law, setting a remarkable academic example, as shown by @officialkids_cartel.nig.

In her words:

“Yes i’m proud of you, your hard work and dedication paid off. The only first class law school graduate from AAU.”

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Koolmagicbro said:

“Congrats you haves made so many proud.”

Mrs_Hilarius wrote:

“Congratulations my people.”

Rfatyasir commented:

“Well come to the largest African #Bar.”

Mohriyam:

“Congratulations to you and your sister.”

Source: Legit.ng