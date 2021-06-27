Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has excitedly taken to her official Instagram page to share good news with her friends and fans

The mother of two shared stunning some beautiful photos of her daughter Priscilla in a graduation gown

The Yoruba film star appreciated her daughter for making her proud with her academic achievement

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla as she recently graduated from Babcock university.

Iyabo took to her Instagram page to share the news with her online family.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla graduates from university.

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo's daughter graduates from university

In the mood of celebration, the proud mother shared lovely photos of Priscilla in her graduation gown. Priscilla looked gorgeous in her black gown and a cap to match.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the actress wrote a song of thanksgiving to God.

Iyabo revealed that her daughter is a graduate of the 2021 class while appreciating Priscilla for making her proud. According to her, the next step for her daughter is a master's programme.

Check out the lovely photos below. Swipe left to view more:

Nigerians celebrate mother and daughter

Fans and friends of the actress took to her comment section to congratulate Iyabo and Priscilla.

moyolawalofficial:

"Aaaw congrats."

nikkilaoye:

"Aww congratulations to @its.priscy. And congratulations to you dear sis @iyaboojofespris."

iamfunkeetti:

"CONGRATULATIONS MY DARLING."

salamirotimi:

"Congrats."

yetundebakare:

"Congratulations darling."

officialkunleadegbite:

"Congratulations to her."

belindaeffah:

"Congratulations."

kolawoleajeyemi:

"Congratulations."

