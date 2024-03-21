“The First Time He Asked Me Out I Turned Him Down”: Chioma Shares How She Met Davido, Clip Trends
- An old video of Chioma Adeleke, the wife of Nigerian singer Davido, sharing how she met her husband has gone viral
- In the trending clip, Chioma shared how she met Davido for the first when they were still in school
- She revealed how she turned down the singer's first advances towards her until they were linked up again through a mutual friend
An old video of Chioma Adeleke, the celebrity wife of Nigerian singer Davido, recently resurfaced on social media, and it has got people talking.
In the viral clip, Chef Chi was seen hosting a Live-streaming session with her friend, Nayomee, on IG.
The beautiful mother of the two revealed during the session how she met her husband, David, when they were in the same school, Babcock.
However, she made a shocking revelation of how they didn't start dating until months after they first met.
"I met him through a friend" - Chioma
Contrary to popular opinion that the couple started dating during their time in school together, Chioma revealed that things kicked off between them months after they first met.
Chef Chi noted that she met Davido through a friend dating one of the singer's close pals.
In the video, the mother of two shared how she turned down Davido's advances until months after when they linked up in Lagos through a mutual friend.
Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido shared the same story in his documentary, which YouTuber Tayo Aina directed.
Watch the viral clip below:
Fans react to old Chioma video
Here are some of the comments that trailed the old clip of Chioma revealing how she and Davido started dating:
@dazzling_al:
"Thanks for being good and supportive to our."
@thejenniferrowland:
"Chioma is just pretty anyhow in real life or in 3D."
@bella.4364:
"E don tey wey mama Ejima don beautiful. Look at her 8 years ago."
@_thesweetgirl._:
"This babe is just the loveliest. But this her wig is killing me."
@ijeoma.nwankpa:
"So beautiful, girls with class and values."
@princessoluwakemitaylor:
"E don tey wey Chioma don get class no be today."
@amos_helen_:
"That's the difference U can't compare Aunty Sophie who wan use belle hold David and Chef Chi's class."
