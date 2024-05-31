The Nigerian music industry has been blessed with a wide range of music producers

These are people who manage the music-making process, and through their innovations, have been able to put Nigerian music on the global map

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at Nigerian artists, such as Phyno, Pheelz, and others, who started as music producers

Many multitalented musicians in the industry started as music producers. Although they were initially behind the scenes, their impact was felt in the ways that they were able to revolutionize the music-making pattern.

After a while in the beat-making crafts, they realized they could do more with their talents and delved into music-making.

Nigerian Afrobeat crooners who are also music producers. Credit: @phynofine, @youngjonn

Source: Instagram

Luckily, Nigeria has a fair number of them who, because they understand the intricacies of the task, their mastery combined with their pen games and vocals birth phenomenal tunes.

In this piece, Legit.ng takes a peek into some recording artists who started as producers.

1. Phyno was a music producer before fame

Ghost Mode rapper Phyno started as a music producer and has worked with music veterans such as Illbliss, Olamide, and others. '

Over the years, the bundle of talent has collaborated with major industry players, such as Olamide and Flavor, Peruzzi, and Tekno.

In 2023, Phyno opened up about being advised by some persons to join a secret cult. They said it would propel him into the limelight faster and with ease.

Phyno said:

“People think I got it easy, Not at all. I’ve never loved easy things. Before many people heard of Phyno, I’d had songs no one knew existed. A couple of friends told me to blow, I must join a cult or sacrifice something or someone, I told them the price is too much.”

2. Don Jazzy has produced different hits

Michael Collins Ajereh is a record label owner, a multitalented music producer, and much more. He started music production at 16. He once revealed in an interview that he had never learned how to play musical instruments before playing them.

The Mavin Huncho produced all the tracks on Wande Coal’s evergreen album, “Mushin2Mo’hits”, in 2009. Jazzy also produced “Oliver Twist,” a mega-hit record that expeditiously became one of Afrobeats’ earliest international exports.

Additionally, Don Jazzy is the production mastermind behind the successful and critically acclaimed “Bounce" by Rema, while simultaneously lending his vocals.

3. Pheelz is one of the most talented music producers

Pheelz won the hearts of netizens following the live production of his hit song, "Jelo", on TikTok. He took his fans through all the stages of production and displayed his versatility.

His breakthrough as a record producer came in 2012 when he produced Olamide's chart-topping single "First of All" from his YBNL album.

Phillip Kayode Moses has worked and partnered with Olamide Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Teni, Davido, Fireboy DML, and Buju BNXN.

4. Bloody Civilian transitioned from producing music

Bloody Civilian is one of the most talented music producers in the industry. In just two years in the industry, the 25-year-old singer and songwriter released two extended plays, Anger Management and the remix Anger Management: At Least We Tried.

Emoseh Khamofu, professionally known as Bloody Civilian, shocked her fans when she revealed, during an interview with Beat FM, that she listens to a lot of music but does not listen to herself.

She recently collaborated with talented singer, Seyi Vibez to release the single ‘WhatApp’.

5. Young Jonn was popular as a music producer

"Young Jonn The Wicked Producer" is a tagline associated with some big hits in Nigeria. He is a highly revered producer who has worked with the biggest names in the industry.

He recently decided it was time to delve into music with the single 'Dada,' which was widely accepted. Young Jonn also recently released a highly anticipated album, ‘Jiggy Forever.’

Davido curses producer who accused him of debt

Hours after a Nigerian music producer, Napji, went online to call out Afrobeats superstar Davido, the singer reacted to the allegations against him.

Napji had accused Davido of owing him royalties and the publishing rights for three songs he produced on the A Better Time album.

However, in his response to Napji's claims, Davido refused to address the allegations and cursed the music producer.

Source: Legit.ng