In the dynamic landscape of Nigerian politics, the 2023 general elections witnessed the rise of a new generation of leaders, bringing forth a wave of change and fresh perspectives.

As the country grapples with pressing issues and seeks innovative solutions, a cadre of young politicians has emerged, capturing the attention of both seasoned observers and the voting populace.

The 2023 general elections recorded a historic feat for young politicians. Photo Credit: Rukayat Motunrayo Shittu/Natasha H. Akpoti/Asuquo Ekpenyong

Source: Facebook

This article delves into the political prowess and impact of the five most influential young Nigerian politicians who have left an indelible mark on the political stage during the recent electoral proceedings.

Their stories reflect the aspirations of a youthful demographic and the evolving face of Nigerian politics in the quest for a brighter and more inclusive future.

1. Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan - 44 years

Senator Natasha's journey to the political limelight is undoubtedly an inspirational tale every young Nigerian should learn from.

Contesting for the Kogi Central Senatorial position as a representative of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a predominantly All Progressives Congress (APC) state poses a significant hurdle.

Despite the initial announcement by INEC that Abubakar Ohere of the APC emerged victorious in the general election, the appellate court in Abuja reversed this decision on Tuesday, October 31.

Senator Natasha won the "2023 Politician of the Year Award" at the Leadership Excellence Awards. Photo Credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

The court invalidated Ohere's win, confirming Natasha as the rightful winner.

Nastasha's notable accomplishments, characterised by resilience and determination, were honoured with the "2023 Politician of the Year Award" at the Leadership Excellence Awards.

2. Hon Rukayat Motunrayo Shittu - 27 years

At 26 years old, Rukayat Motunrayo Shittu, a fresh graduate of the National Open University (NOUN), courageously chose to run for the position of representative in the Owode/Onire constituency within the Asa Local Government Area of the Kwara State House of Assembly.

In a predominantly male-dominated political arena, Ms Shittu entered the electoral competition to secure a seat as a legislator in the Kwara state parliament, aligning herself with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hon Shittu is the youngest lawmaker in the history of Kwara State. Photo Credit: Hon Rukayat Motunrayo Shittu

Source: Facebook

After a closely contested election, Ms Shittu emerged victorious, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), having garnered 7,521 votes.

This surpassed the votes obtained by Abdullah Magaji of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), who secured 6,957 votes.

She's currently the youngest lawmaker in the history of Kwara State.

3. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai - 33 years

The son of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, also holds a place on this list because of his age.

One might argue that Bello El-Rufai's place in the House of Representatives as a lawmaker representing Kaduna North might have been influenced by his father.

Records have shown that he had no grounded political history before entering the race for a seat at the Green Chamber.

However, at the general elections, he contested under his father's party, APC and secured 51,052 to defeat the PDP candidate, who pulled 34,808 votes.

As a first-timer in the green chamber, Bello has a lot of points to prove to earn a place in the conversation of great lawmakers.

4. Asuquo Ekpenyong - 39 years

Currently, Asuquo Ekpenyong holds the distinction of being the youngest Senator in the 10th National Assembly.

In the 2023 general elections, Ekpenyong emerged victorious in the Cross River South senatorial district as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

Before he entered politics, Ekpenyong, a certified financial analyst, assumed the Cross River State Commissioner for Finance role at 29, following his appointment by former Governor Ben Ayade.

Born into the family of Chief Dr Asuquo Ekpenyong and Dr Mrs Iquo Ekpenyong, Ekpenyong Jr. pursued his secondary education at King's College, Lagos.

He furthered his academic journey, obtaining a degree in Economics from the University of Reading in 2007 and a master's degree in International Banking and Financial Services in 2008.

His professional journey also led him to become the Executive Director for Finance at Pearland Energy, an indigenous Oil and Gas company, and a member of the board of directors at Ekondo Microfinance Bank Limited.

Debo Ogundoyin - 36 years

At 36, Debo Ogundoyin is already in his third term in the Oyo State House of Assembly, where he is the current Speaker for the second term.

He represents Ibarapa East State Constituency in the Assembly under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ogundoyin's reelection marks a historic achievement, as it is the first instance of a legislator being chosen as Speaker in two consecutive assemblies without any breaks in the state.

His uncontested victory reflected the absence of alternative nominees for the position.

At 36, Ogundoyin holds the highest-ranking position in the state Assembly, having entered the legislature in 2018.

Source: Legit.ng