Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin buzzed the internet as she celebrated her one year after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery

She shared videos of the comical process she underwent with her husband Ikechukwu all right beside

The comic actress further informed her fans and followers of the challenges she is facing in her new body condition

Nigerian comic queen Anita Asuoha, best known as Real Warri Pikin, is celebrating one year since undergoing weight loss surgery.

The actress reflected on the past year and revealed that she fought with a variety of issues, including life-threatening illnesses, event cancellations, and depression, before deciding to go under the knife.

According to her, she is free of all illnesses one year later and happy for her health development.

Warri Pikin celebrates one year anniversary after weight loss surgery. Credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

She, however, admitted that the gastric sleeve surgery was challenging and disclosed that she currently suffers from chronic heartburn, vomiting, and extra skin. According to her, the entire healing process has been a struggle, but God has proven faithful.

The content creator thanked her husband and everyone who supported and loved her along the way.

She also acknowledged her critics and haters, letting them know that everything they did worked out well for her.

Anita finally declared that having the surgery was one of the finest decisions she has ever made in her lifetime.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail Warri Pikin’s testimony

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sharonooja:

"You are stunning and your weight loss journey is soo inspiring !!!! I love you."

chrystalkaryee:

"Sis!!! You really did it oh!!!! You really held the wheel and steered your life in a whole new direction of abundance and I couldn’t be more proud of you for doing this for yourself and your family!!! Here’s to bigger wins, to greater heights and a global takeover You Rock."

nancyumeh_:

So beautiful and Ikechukwu was there every step of the way. You’re blessed."

tufab:

"In all of these, I applaud your husband. Very understanding, patient and loving man. If na some men, u go don hear weeen. Their talks and how they will treat u fit make u end up depressed. But God forbid and thank God.."

__maya.tom:

"All i see is ikechukwus unwavering support to his wife. God bless that man."

